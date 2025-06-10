The domes and pyramid seen in these renderings will light up with psychedelic displays when a “multisensory playground” for grown-ups comes to Dogpatch’s Pier 70 next year, hosting raves and Pink Floyd laser light shows and such.

We mentioned this past Friday that a Standard Deviant taproom was opening at Pier 70, which is certainly cause for cheer. But that’s a pretty minor development compared to the what was supposed to be getting developed at Pier 70, but is not: 2,000 units of housing, nearly two million square feet of office space, and a quarter million square feet of retail. That was all dreamed up in 2019, but then the pandemic hit, and developer Brookfield Properties has been forced to hit the pause button on the whole thing.

But on Tuesday, Brookfield Properties announced a pretty dazzling interim use for their Pier 70 parcel to bide the time until market conditions change in their favor.

The video above depicts Elevation Skypark, a project from an “immersive entertainment experiences” company called Elevation XR. The 165,000 square-foot attraction will feature the three geodesic domes and a pyramid seen below, and promoters say their exteriors will light up with video displays, not unlike the Las Vegas Sphere.

Image: Barbee Planning Design and Stacey Messerschmidt

The Chronicle’s report on Elevation Skypark says “the park will feature productions inspired by the Beatles, Pink Floyd, the Grateful Dead and Daft Punk, with top-notch cover bands playing live along with immersive visuals.” But that Youtube video we embedded also bills it as a destination for parties and (sigh) “brand activations.”

“Elevation Sky Park is more than just a new venue—we’re creating a space for people to come together, reconnect, and experience something truly unique,” Elevation XR founder and CEO Sean Ahearn said in a press release. “In an age where so much of life is spent online, we’re inviting the community to step away from the everyday, look up, and engage with immersive experiences that spark wonder, reflection, and connection. From live music and art to wellness events and educational journeys, our goal is to build a cultural hub that celebrates innovation, creativity, and the incredible local talent that makes San Francisco so special.”

Per the Chronicle, those four structures are currently being built in Europe and will be shipped to San Francisco. The combined structures would hold an estimated capacity of 2,500 people. According to their Tuesday press release, Elevation Skypark is “scheduled to open in early 2026,” and “the new venue is planned as an interim use for up to five years.”

Image: Barbee Planning Design and Stacey Messerschmidt