A protest reportedly turned violent Sunday evening after hundreds gathered in downtown San Francisco in solidarity with protesters in Los Angeles who have been facing down National Guard troops deployed by President Trump.

The chaos of the last several days in Los Angeles, where protesters have been decrying ICE arrests occurring at an immigration court — similar to ICE actions that have been happening in San Francisco and elsewhere the last two weeks — was mirrored Sunday evening in SF, after around 400 people gathered outside the ICE field office at 630 Sansome Street.

As NBC Bay Area reports, crowds filled the street on that block as a rally took place around 6 pm Sunday.

"It's important for us to show up because of what's happening in LA, and what's happening all over our country," said one protester, speaking to NBC Bay Area.

"I would really like the people in the Bay Area and the people around the country to know it’s people from all walks of life that are opposing the dramatic overreach of the Trump administration," said Jesse McKinnon of Pleasant Hill, speaking to NBC Bay Area, and carrying a sign that read "Softball Dad Against Tyranny."

Protest happening right now in front of San Francisco ICE offices in solidarity with protests in LA. I’ve counted at least 200 people here protesting@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/xP8DOirQJG — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) June 9, 2025 Scenes from San Francisco today where hundreds of people protested ICE arrests in the Bay Area and the ongoing violence in Los Angeles.



Police ordered protesters to stay back and eventually disperse. We’re hearing reports of arrests. Small number of people are vandalizing. pic.twitter.com/jFR6KsZICQ — Jack Molmud (@jmolmud) June 9, 2025



But as of 7 pm, San Francisco police declared an unlawful assembly, citing illegal activity and violence. As KRON4 reports, many of the demonstrators followed instructions and left the area, but a remaining group moved toward Market and Kearny streets, and protesters allegedly vandalized a Muni bus and an SFPD patrol car, and shattered a window at a Chase Bank location. Embarcadero Station was also briefly closed due to a "civil disturbance."

Three SFPD officers sustained injuries in the melee, as the Chronicle reports, one of whom was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A total of 60 people, including minors, were arrested by the SFPD near the 200 block of Montgomery Street. Officer report recovering one firearm as well. It's not clear what charges the protesters may face.

Mayor Daniel Lurie issued a statement saying, "Everyone in this country has a right to make their voice heard peacefully, and local law enforcement will always protect that right and the rights of everyone in our city to be safe. But we will never tolerate violent and destructive behavior… Violence directed at law enforcement or public servants is never acceptable."

Another protest rally is reportedly scheduled for Monday at 6 pm at 24th and Mission streets.

Top image: Photo by alllocalpolitic/X