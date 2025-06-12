- Relatives have now identified the woman killed in a domestic violence assault over the weekend in Napa as 33-year-old Hailey Yvonne Privett, and they say she was pregnant with twins. Suspect Ernie Solis was arrested following a brief manhunt on Monday. [KTVU]
- Service on BART's Green Line between Lake Merritt and Berryessa was disrupted due to a "major medical emergency" at Hayward Station around 7:30 am Thursday. [Chronicle]
- More than 200 people are believed dead after a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India crashed right after takeoff in Ahmedabad today. [New York Times]
- The legal showdown between the Trump administration and the state of California over the deployment of National Guard troops in LA heads to a hearing in federal court in SF today. [KTVU]
- Many noticed this week that Gavin Newsom has changed his tune about running for president from "no interest" to "it's a possibility." [CalMatters]
- Oakland community activists were planning to rally today to push for CHP to follow the no-high-speed-chase procedure of the Oakland PD in cases of petty crime, following the death of a local high-school teacher stemming from one such, albeit aborted, chase. [NBC Bay Area]
- The long-awaited Jollibee in the old Powell-adjacent Payless shoestore space appears to be finally getting closer, with "now hiring" sign now outside. [Reddit]
