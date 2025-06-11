- There were major delays on BART's Green, Yellow, and Red lines early Wednesday morning after a defective section of track was discovered in San Francisco, between Montgomery and Powell stations, leading to the single-tracking of trains through the city. As of 7:45 am, BART said it was recovering from the problem and there was still a 10-minute delay on the Yellow line. [SFBARTAlert/X / Chronicle]
- A protest Tuesday night in Oakland in response to ICE activities and President Trump's military escalation of the protest situation in LA was largely peaceful. But there was some adjacent looting of a sneaker store at 3422 International Boulevard, and a car was set on fire nearby in the Fruitvale neighborhood. [KTVU]
- A second federal trial for former FCI Dublin prison guard Darrell Wayne "Dirty Dick" Smith will get underway this summer, and Smith pleaded not guilty in a new arraignment on Friday. A jury deadlocked in Smith's first trial in April, with the defense arguing that the former inmates who testified against him were all felons who were motivated to lie. [KTVU]
- That dam-removal project on the Klamath River has proven not so successful when it comes to salmon runs, because a still existing dam on the Oregon side is blocking fish from accessing much of the river. [Chronicle]
- A San Francisco man won $2 million from a lottery scratcher ticket purchased in Chinatown, at Discount Cigarettes and Cigars at Kearny and Commercial streets. [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk now says he regrets "some" of his tweets in his spat with President Trump last week, saying "they went too far" — so it sounds like the boards of his companies have gotten him to calm down and find some sense. [Associated Press]
- Trump has announced plans to phase out FEMA after this hurricane season, insisting that the agency is ineffective and the responsibility for disaster recovery should like with governors and states. [CNN]
Photo: Derek Zhang