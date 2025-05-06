There was a minor plane whoopsie at San Francisco International Airport Monday night when a United Airlines jet pushing back from the gate clipped the wing of a nearby plane.

The accident happened Monday night at the International Terminal at SFO around 10:45 pm, with one plane attempting to push back, and the two flights have listed departure times that are 10 minutes apart.

As ABC 7 reports via the FAA, UA Flight 863 bound for Sydney was starting to taxi away from the gate around 10:45 pm when its wing caught the tip of the plane at the next gate over, UA Flight 877, which was bound for Hong Kong.

Both planes were fully loaded with passengers, with 306 passengers and 16 crew members onboard the Hong Kong flight, and 202 passengers and 16 crew members onboard the Sydney flight. No injuries were reported, and all 508 passengers were deplaned without incident.

"Last night, a United aircraft made contact with the wing of another United aircraft while pushing back from a gate at San Francisco International Airport," a United spokesperson said in a statement, per the Chronicle. "We are working with our customers to rebook them on other flights."

It's unclear how much damage was caused to either wing, but the Associated Press posted a video of emergency repair crews inspecting one of the planes' wings on the tarmac Monday night.

ABC 7 reports that as Flight 863 was pushing back, a ramp controller could be heard on an ATC recording "telling the pilot of Flight 863 that they are 'pushing pretty deep' and to make sure the other plane is watching them."

This is the latest in a string of airline mishaps that made air travelers a bit more nervous about flying the last couple of years. These include a similar wing-clipping incident between two United planes at SFO last April, and a Denver-bound flight out of SFO that had to return and make an emergency landing in March 2024 after a bird-strike incident. There were a couple of issues with United jets that same month having to divert after takeoff due to mechanical or other issues.

An air-traffic-control incident last week at Newark International Airport — which is United's hub out of the New York metro area — has hobbled that airport ever since. As New York Magazine reports, the April 28 incident was a mystery until this week, but apparently a group of air-traffic controllers lost all radio and radar contact with 15 to 20 inbound planes for around 90 seconds, due to a faulty wire. The air-traffic controllers collectively freaked out over the communications blackout, which could have had deadly results, and their union says that at least five of them qualified for 45 days of trauma-related leave — with their absence subsequently resulting in delays at the airport due to an under-staffed control tower.

Photo by Chris Leipelt