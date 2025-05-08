A double shooting early Monday left one person dead in SF's southeast, and police are investigating a possible homicide on Laguna Street near Mint Hill.

The first shooting occurred around 3 am Monday on the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue, in the Sunnydale housing projects. Arriving officers found two men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man died at the scene, as KTVU reports, and the other was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have not identified the man who died, nor have they discussed a motive for shooting.

Another person may have been shot on the unit block of Laguna Street Tuesday afternoon, between Market and Waller streets, at the edge of Hayes Valley and the Lower Haight.

The SFPD reports that a deceased person was found around 3:19 pm Tuesday, and the Medical Examiner's Office has determined the death was suspicious.

The SFPD's statement on the incident does not mention a gunshot wound, however an initial report posted on the Citizen app suggests that a person was found shot in the vicinity of 55 Laguna Street at that same time on Tuesday.

Assuming both of these cases are determined to be homicides, these would be San Francisco's seventh and eighth homicides of the year to date.

As of this time last year, the city had seen 11 homicides.

