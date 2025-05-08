Local:
- 33-year-old Sacramento County man Tou Sue Vang was sentenced to 12 years in a federal prison for operating a stolen catalytic converter ring that netted him an estimated $38 million. Prosecutors proved that Vang hired small-time thieves to steal the catalytic converters for him, and with the ill-gotten proceeds, he bought multiple luxury homes, numerous Teslas, and several watercraft. [Chronicle]
- The California Highway Patrol just rolled out their new fleet of 100 2024 Dodge Durangos that they say will blend in with traffic better and help catch more reckless drivers. "These new patrol units, distinct from our iconic black and whites, retain the manufacturers' paint job, helping officers blend in to traffic and catch reckless drivers in the act," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in an announcement showing them off. [NBC Bay Area]
- The West Contra Costa Unified School District suspended two baseball coaches over anti-Asian taunts their team directed at an Asian pitcher. The taunts were captured on video, and included Pinole Valley High School players calling the opposing player “PF Chang” and saying, “He can’t see through those eyes.” [SFGate]
National:
- At Trump and Pete Hegseth’s direction, the US military is reportedly preparing to start discharging trans soldiers within the next month. [Reuters]
- Continuing with Trump’s affinity for drunkard Fox News hosts, he’s nominating Jeanine Pirro for US attorney for the District of Columbia. [ABC News]
- In response to Elon Musk’s elimination of so many US-funded global health programs, Bill Gates said that “the world’s richest man has been involved in the deaths of the world’s poorest children.” [NYTimes]
Video:
- SF Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is having a fantastic season thus far, though went 0-3 in today’s 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. And a Chicago fan was heckling him for his poor showing at the plate. So Ramos got his revenge by faking he was throwing a ball at the fan’s head. That fan actually caught the exchange on TikTok in the second video, and yeah, you would flinch too!
May 8, 2025
Image: @CHP_HQ via Twitter