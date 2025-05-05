While the passengers suffered only minor injuries, the driver may be looking at a massive financial setback, as excessive speed appears to have been a factor in the totaling of a $400,000 Lamborghini Sunday near Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz’s State Route 9 is a pleasant little two-lane highway with a mostly 35 MPH speed limit. But locals have lately been complaining of reckless driving on that highway, and there have been calls to lower that speed limit. A Sunday afternoon incident helps explain why.



KRON4 reports that some driver flipped a Lamborghini on State Route 9 just north of Santa Cruz. The passengers of the single-car wreck escaped with just minor injuries, and California Highway Patrol officers were able to push the car off the road to prevent any subsequent collisions.

California Highway Patrol also took to Facebook saying, “This crash was preventable. PLEASE SLOW DOWN! Hwy 9 is not a racetrack.” That message seems to indicate that the driver’s speed was a factor in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash at around 12:14 pm Sunday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol describes the vehicle merely as a “2023 Lamborghini,” though KRON4 identifies the model as a Huracán STO. That station points out that this model and make has an average sale price of $402,936.

Image: CHP - Santa Cruz via Facebook