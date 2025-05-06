After a spectacular fall from grace that included two arrests in the same night, longtime KTVU anchor Frank Somerville is looking amazing, clearly has been working out, and is now sporting a Batman tattoo on his surprisingly muscular right arm.

This disturbing downward spiral for 30-year KTVU anchor Frank Somerville started (well, we first noticed it) when he was slurring his words on-air on the Bay Area’s highest-rated local news broadcast during Memorial Day weekend 2021. (He would not appear in the KTVU anchor seat again.) Six months later, Somerville was arrested for a DUI crash in Oakland with a blood alcohol content of 0.24%. But it was truly rock-bottom when Somerville was arrested twice in one night in Berkeley in June 2023, with the second arrest being a suspicion of DUI.

Somerville gave a December 2023 interview to KRON4 in which he admitted he was an alcoholic, and was attending five AA meetings a week. We have not heard much from him since. But we did hear from him again in a May 2 Facebook post, and damn he looks good. Plus he apparently now has a Batman tattoo?

“Since I’ve been sober I can finally be totally consistant (sic) in all aspects of my life including being in the gym 5 days a week,” Somerville says in the post. “I’d love to be there 7 days but sometimes I’ve got to give my 67 year old body time to rest.”

“I can also set goals now and achieve them,” he adds. “My next goal is to run an 8 minute mile. Right now I’m down to 9:30.”

“So I’ve got my work cut out for me,” he concludes. “But I’ll get there because as we say in our meetings: I’m sober as f—k!!!”

Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Sentenced To 30 Days in Jail https://t.co/FHjjlfMfk1 pic.twitter.com/e5b7L8JsV9 — Ty Carver (@TyCarver) May 14, 2024

Some people may be skeptical that Somerville is doing as well as he depicts, just given the events, and the denial in which he engaged in some interviews during the ugly phase. But you can’t deny that he looks heads and shoulders healthier than in his December 2023 KRON4 interview, or that bearded look he was sporting in early 2023.

And come on, when’s the last time you saw a set of guns like that on a 67-year-old man? It’s a sign that Frank Somerville has likely turned things around, and we’re rooting for Frank that this continues.

Image: Frank Somerville via Facebook