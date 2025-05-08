- Police in Suisun City are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a train Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of Sunset and Railroad avenues. [KRON4]
- An East Bay family had their minivan stolen from a parking garage at Kaiser Oakland on Monday after their daughter was receiving chemo treatment for neuroblastoma. [KTVU]
- SFMOMA announced Wednesday that it was laying off 29 employees, or about 7.5% of its workforce, and this is being met with outrage from the workers' union, which says they were given no notice. [Chronicle]
- Oakland Mayor-elect Barbara Lee has tapped progressive leader and Obama administration vet Miya Saika Chen to be her chief of staff. [Chronicle]
- SF Mayor Daniel Lurie asked all city departments to make cuts to address the budget deficit, but the District Attorney's Office is asking for more money instead, saying it needs $2.9 million more in order to keep the city safe. [Mission Local]
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band and classic rock legends The Who have announced a farewell North American tour, and they will arrive at Shoreline Amphitheater on September 21. [Bay Area News Group]
- President Trump announced a trade deal with the UK this morning, which is more of a framework for an agreement that could still fall apart, and he held a news conference in the Oval Office to celebrate and praise the non-deal. [New York Times]
- ... And it looks like we have a new pope, marking one of the shortest papal conclaves in history. [ABC 7]