Groq leads with ultra-efficient AI chips powering Meta's Llama 4; SeafoodAI automates crab fishing with AI for better traceability; and Google backs Charm Industrial’s biochar tech to advance carbon removal goals.

Groq, based in Silicon Valley, is gaining attention for its ultra-efficient AI chips designed specifically for inference. Unlike traditional GPUs, Groq's Language Processing Units (LPUs) are optimized for predictable, low-latency performance—making them ideal for real-time applications.

In April 2025, Groq partnered with Meta to power Llama 4 models on GroqCloud, offering developers faster and more efficient access to large language models. Their tech delivers impressive token-per-second speeds while using significantly less power, positioning Groq as a leader in the race for energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

SeafoodAI has developed CrabScan360, an AI-powered tool aimed at automating the labor-intensive tasks of measuring, sorting, and recording data on crabs in the fishing industry. The portable field version, released in April, allows fishers to scan each crab for size, weight, gender, and legal status, while the factory version (in development) fully automates sorting on a conveyor belt.

This technology improves efficiency, reduces waste, and provides a digital record of each crab, aiding traceability and sustainability. SeafoodAI plans to expand its system to other seafood markets like tuna, salmon, and shrimp.

Google recently partnered with carbon removal startup Charm Industrial to purchase credits for the removal of 100,000 tons of CO2 using biochar by 2030. This deal marks Google's first foray into using biochar, a carbon-sequestering product created through pyrolysis, which decomposes biomass like wood and food scraps without oxygen.

Charm, which previously focused on bio-oil sequestration, now offers both bio-oil and biochar as part of its carbon removal strategy. This marks Google's second deal with Charm, following a similar arrangement for bio-oil.

Image via Groq's website