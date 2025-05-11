- ICE arrested a California father at a gas station in Oxnard and left his children behind in the car, according to a witness. Advocates say at least seven people have been detained across the Central Coast in a series of raids targeting immigrant communities. [The Independent]
- New forensic genealogy has identified a 1980 murder victim as Larry Eugene Parks, a Vietnam veteran believed to be one of serial killer Randy Kraft’s many victims. Kraft, convicted of 16 murders and suspected in dozens more, remains on death row as investigators continue working to definitively link him to the Oregon killings of Parks and 17-year-old Michael O’Fallon. [SFGate]
- Gavin Newsom has released 15 episodes of his podcast without featuring any female guests on their own. The author of the piece suggests Newsom start with his own wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, plus a myriad of others. [Sacramento Bee]
- Two brothers were hospitalized—one in critical condition—after being caught in a rip current at Ocean Beach, adding to a troubling string of recent incidents along the coast. [KRON4]
Ocean rescue of 2 people at Ocean Beach. SFFD crews stabilized 2 people and carried them up 300 feet to 2 SFFD ambulances awaiting for transport. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/ORnd082kPy— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 11, 2025
- A battle over a gray plywood wall on Clement Street highlights a broader San Francisco issue, with absentee property owners' neglect stifling urban vibrancy and fueling the city's ongoing crisis of blighted spaces. [SFGate]
- Video: In a harrowing scene, a man was recently spotted lounging on the safety net of the Golden Gate Bridge. [Tenderloin Activities]
Image: Sutro Baths, 2020; Leanne Maxwell/SFist