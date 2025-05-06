Local:
- Oakland is preparing to clear one of its largest homeless encampments next week, on East 12th Street between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt BART stations. This comes on the heels of the recent clearings of other encampments at Lake Merritt, and another at Mosswood Park. [Chronicle]
- Once valued at $6 billion and now filing for bankruptcy, genomics company 23andMe is closing its SF office and likely laying off 250 employees. The South San Francisco headquarters will probably stay open, but if you ever signed up for 23andMe, yeah, they’re probably selling your data to the highest bidder. [KRON4]
- Office developer Related California’s proposed 41-story tower at 530 Sansome Street has cleared the public comment period of its environmental review without objections. The parcel of land is where San Francisco Fire Department Station No. 13 currently sits, and the department would get a new station there if this proposed development gets built, but it would also be topped with a luxury hotel and a whole lot of office space. [SF Business Times]
- Heavy metal band Disturbed had to cancel their Saturday show at the Chase Center because of the Warriors' Game 3 playoff game against Minnesota. [Chronicle]
National:
- An incredibly scary situation is unfolding between India and Pakistan, who both have nukes, as India has bombed a few suspected terrorist sites in Pakistan, and Pakistan shot down five Indian military jets. [Reuters]
- While the World Cup is coming to North America (and the Bay Area) next summer, the Trump administration is determined to be the worst hosts possible and is badgering international visitors to leave the US as quickly as possible. [NBC News]
- Maybe we aren't renaming it “Gulf of America?” Enough House Republicans are against the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico that it might not get approval. [CNN]
Video of the Day:
- Tonight is the first preseason game for the WNBA Golden State Valkyries, and here’s a very impressive time-lapse video of how the Chase Center put in their branded purple-and-black hardwood floor.
Piecing together the hardwood 🪵 pic.twitter.com/MvN5vJsWw8— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) May 5, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist