- It appears that every deputy chief under departing SFPD Chief Bill Scott is also planning on departing soon, either putting in for retirement or otherwise. And Mission Local's Joe Eskenazi is questioning whether Paul Yep, who will serve as interim chief, won't just stay on the job permanently. [Mission Local]
- While most of San Francisco has been seeing a drop in petty crime, SoMa and Mission Bay are outliers, with both neighborhoods experiencing an uptick in larceny theft, which includes car break-ins. [Chronicle]
- A silver sedan somehow went airborne on a cul de sac in Dublin Sunday afternoon, landing atop an SUV in one family's driveway in a crazy scene, and the elderly couple inside had to be extracted after breaking the car's windows. [ABC 7]
- Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly using the same expensive jury consultant that Elizabeth Holmes used for his upcoming trial. [Bay Area News Group]
- A plan to raise Shasta Dam by 18 feet in order to provide more water to Central Valley farmers has gained traction with the Trump administration, but the project is opposed by a local tribe that has been looking to restore a historic salmon habitat. [CalMatters]
- Trump is headed to the Middle East, mostly to broker business deals, and allegedly to get gifted a new plane to use as Air Force One. [New York Times]