Every one of those 33 speed-limit enforcement cameras is now up and running across San Francisco, and while they’re still just issuing warnings, they’ll start slapping speeders with fines of $50 and up come August 5.

We’ve known for more than a year and a half that San Francisco would be getting speed-monitoring cameras that would automatically snap pictures of any vehicle going more than 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, and then the drivers would be sent speeding tickets in the mail. The SF Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) started placing these cameras up in March, at the locations detailed below.

Well, the SFMTA claimed ina Friday morning announcement that all 33 speed cameras are now installed and fully operational. "We anticipate turning on the last camera the first week of June,” SFMTA Director of Streets Viktoriya Wise told NBC Bay Area last month. “Then after that, there will be a 60-day period in which we continue issuing warnings. And then after that, people will be getting citations."

Thus far, the SFMTA is being true to their word. The cameras are up and running by the end of the first week of June. And with the clock now ticking on the two-month grace period where only warnings will be issued, those warnings will turn into cash-money fines of $50 per more a pop starting on Tuesday, August 5.

SPEED CAMERAS



Fines will start at $50 a month for those going 11-15 miles over the speed limit, $100 for those going 16-25 miles over the speed limit, $200 for those going more than 25 miles over the speed limit, and a $500 fine if you somehow manage to be going more than 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Though you could theoretically get those fines slashed in half if you qualify as “low income.” If you get a ticket, you could apply for a low-income waiver here.

Those fines and citations will only be civil penalties, they will not not count as points against your driving record. But these speeding tickets can cost you money, so slow down by August 5, if not sooner.

