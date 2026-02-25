Legendary metal band Metallica is bringing their act to the famed Las Vegas Sphere venue for eight shows this coming October, in a residency that’s being billed under the name “Life Burns Faster.”

That wild new futuristic music and entertainment venue known as the Las Vegas Sphere has played host to U2, Dead and Company, and the Eagles, plus of course a very successful run for the film The Wizard of Oz. But on Wednesday, the Sphere announced its heaviest heavy metal act they’ve ever had for a residency, as the Bay Area News Group reports that Metallica will have an eight-show residency at The Sphere, covering each weekend of October 2026.

Metallica has even put out a trailer to promote this October’s Sphere residency, which is seen below.

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ‘23, I thought ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!’” Metallica drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich said in a Wednesday press release. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next level!”

The residency is eight shows total, covering four weekends this coming October, each weekend offering shows only on Thursday and Saturday night. According to a separate press release from Metallica, "each set of shows will be No Repeat Weekends, meaning if you attend both the Thursday and Saturday shows, you will not hear the same song twice.”

Of course the tickets are being sold in extremely corporate ticket-monopoly fashion. There will be a normal ticket sale starting Friday, March 6, at 10 AM PT for single-night and Thursday-Saturday combo deals. But prior to that, there will be Ticketmaster Artist Presales, Fan Club Presales, and a slew of other presales if you’re signed up for that kind of thing with LiveNation or SiriusXM.

And in a sign of how thoroughly sold-out Metallica is these days, the band even has a Metallica-branded travel site hawking their official three-night Las Vegas lodging packages at The Venetian Resort or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. But hey, I’m sure these will still be completely kick-ass shows!

Image: Metallica