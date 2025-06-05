Musk is digging up Twitter receipts on Trump, who has contradicted himself so many times you'd be a billionaire if you had a nickel for each. And the feud that went very public as of Thursday morning is likely to get very, very funny, our teetering democracy aside.

Whether he was in a constant ketamine haze or just, per usual, high on his own wealth and the influence it buys, Elon Musk is maybe more sober now and, unsurprisingly, regretting his choice to go all-in for Trump in the last 12 months. After mostly focusing his criticism on House Republicans in the last week for the venal, deficit-ballooning audacity of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, Musk turned his ire squarely at Trump Thursday, less than a week after he was in the White House, kissing the ring and graciously taking his leave as special advisor to the president.

Musk went from saying, last Friday, that he'd continue to be "back and forth" between working in Washington and his business, and that he'd still "be a friend and adviser to the president," to mouthing off on Xitter today about Trump being a body-double imposter. In between, Musk had been publicly bad-mouthing the Republican spending bill, calling it, in recent days, both a disappointment and "an abomination," and threatening to help unseat members of Congress who supported it.

Trump, of course, wants his "beautiful" bill to pass. And anyone who was paying attention during Trump's first term should know that he doesn't tolerate non-sycophants for long!

The public blowup might have begun with Musk, at 8:20 am Pacific Time, tweeting some receipts from Trump himself in 2013 saying he was embarrassed about Republicans raising the debt ceiling again.



Musk went on to retweet, via other users, Trump tweets from 2012 saying similar things about debt spending and deficits, asking if Trump had been replaced by a body double.

Then, at an Oval Office sit-down Thursday between President Trump and new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump, speaking to reporters, said, "Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore."

Trump then said, "I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot."

Musk, wherever he is today, was tweeting along in real time, posting clips from Trump's conversation and responding directly to them — clearly not thinking about what the consequences might be. (Trump has since threatened to kill SpaceX's government contracts, and Tesla's stock is currently down 17%.)

When Trump claimed, about Musk's objections to the bill, that Elon "knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here," Musk reponded in a tweet saying, "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"

He then took a gut punch to Trump, saying, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election," adding, "Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

Musk was also playing even dirtier, bringing Jeffrey Epstein into this — causing "Trump and Epstein" to be trending on X. He tweeted that the "real reason" the full Epstein files haven't been made public is because Trump himself is implicated in them.

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025



Musk sounds a little drunk on power again today, but now he's wielding it in the opposite direction — as he's been wont to do over the years on a host of issues. In what sounds like a clear warning to members of the House and Senate who may have elections coming up, regarding votes for the Big Beautiful Bill, Musk tweeted, "Some food for thought as they ponder this question: Trump has 3.5 years left as president, but I will be around for 40+ years."

Senator Rick Scott of Florida was clearly treading lightly, as the New York Times notes, responding to a reporter's question about Musk's criticism of the president and the bill, calling Musk a "patriot" and saying, "I’m appreciative that he cares."

Hilariously, right-wing pundit and latest alleged Musk babymama Ashley St. Clair popped back onto Xitter today after a three-month break to ask Trump if he needs any breakup advice.

hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 5, 2025



Also, Musk returned to his old habit of posting Twitter polls, posting one today asking, "Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?" So far, over 881,000 people have voted, and 82.8% say "Yes."

Top image: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)