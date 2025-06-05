Immigration agents reportedly detained 15 people Wednesday, including a three-year-old child, outside an immigration court in downtown San Francisco, where people were appearing for annual check-ins on their immigration cases.

The latest tactic by ICE at locations nationwide appears to be to grab and detain immigrants who are lawfully working their way through the immigration court system to achieve legal status, when they show up for court. We heard about similar ICE actions on May 27, at the immigration court at 630 Sansome Street in San Francisco, with one of those detained being a 47-year-old man who has lived and worked in Livermore for 27 years and raised a family there.

Supporters of that man, Miguel Angel Lopez Luvian, rallied Wednesday night in a public park in Livermore calling for his safe return. Lopez Luvian, who came to the US as a teenager with his parents, is reportedly being held in a detention center outside Bakersfield, 250 miles from home.

The ICE sweep Wednesday at the immigration court in SF reportedly resulted in 15 more people being detained, including a family with a three-year-old child. Advocates with the San Francisco Rapid Response Network say that the individuals are being slated for immediate deportation for no other reason than they were low-hanging fruit, showing up to court, looking to plead their cases for legal residency.

Federal agents escort detainees to vehicles after exiting an Intensive Supervision Appearance Program office on June 04, 2025 in New York City. Federal agents are arresting immigrants during mandatory check-ins, as ICE ramps up enforcement following immigration court hearings. The Trump administration has ordered officials to increase detentions to 3,000 migrants per day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A similar action was documented by press photographers Wednesday at an immigration court in New York City, as seen above.

As the Chronicle reports, the SF detainees were residents of San Francisco, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties.

"These detentions under the Trump administration are unconscionable, unlawful, and deny people their constitutional right to due process," said SF Supervisor Jackie Fielder, in a statement. "Trump’s ICE tactics are a danger to public safety, education, and public health, as they sow panic and fear among San Francisco’s vast immigrant communities, who are becoming fearful of engaging with any form of government, including schools, hospitals, and law enforcement."

As these actions take place at immigration courts across the country, advocates are trying to call attention to the fact none of these individuals have been charged with any crime, after Trump had campaigned on deporting only "the worst of the worst."

"Miguel's a really good man. He has worked at a local vineyard for over nine years, paying taxes. This isn't someone that should be ripped from his home," said Laura Bertoli Brown, a former teacher of one of Miguel Lopez Luvian son's, speaking to KTVU at Wednesday's rally.

Rosa Lopez, a US citizen and Miguel's wife — Miguel applied for a green card years ago, but was rejected — tells KTVU, "I'm just angry at what they're doing. They're just taking people unfairly."

More protests over ICE actions are likely to come, with Sanika Mahajan of the San Francisco Rapid Response Network telling the Chronicle, "We're ready to mobilize."

Top image: Federal agents escort immigrant detainees after exiting an Intensive Supervision Appearance Program office on June 04, 2025 in New York City. Federal agents are arresting immigrants during mandatory check-ins, as ICE ramps up enforcement following immigration court hearings. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)