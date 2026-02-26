If you've purchased tickets for Outside Lands in the last five years, you'll be eligible to see the 2026 lineup two days ahead of everyone else this year and pay presale prices — and there is a second presale that gives everyone early-bird access as well.

Say goodbye to the traditional Eager Beaver presale for the Outside Lands music festival. This year's festival, happening August 7 to 9 in Golden Gate Park, will still have a pre-sale for eager fans, however it's being structured differently and being billed as "fan-first," giving early-bird buyers a peek at the lineup so they aren't buying blind, as they have in past years.

Is it a sign that the clamor for music festival tickets isn't as crazy and voracious as it was in past years? Maybe! But regardless, the promoters at Another Planet Entertainment have seen fit to switch things up as they go into the 18th interation of this beloved festival, likely hoping it drums up more early sales.

This year, ahead of the Thursday, March 5 general sale and lineup announcement, there will be a Loyalty Presale starting at noon (12 pm PT) on Tuesday, March 3, open to anyone who has registered a wristband or purchased an Outside Lands ticket through Front Gate Tickets in the past five years (2021 to 2025).

First, though, you have to sign up here to register for the presale before 11 am on Tuesday, March 3.

You can also sign up there for the Ranger Presale, which is open to everyone, and you have to be signed up by 4 pm on March 3. The Ranger Presale will begin at noon (12 pm PT) on Wednesday, March 4, and end at 11:45 am the next day.

Presale codes will be texted to all those registered, and the Loyalty Presale also ends at 11:45 am PT on March 5.

There is also, as usual, a Chase presale for Chase cardholders which begins at noon on Tuesday, and is subject to availability.

The regular on-sale date, when prices will go up slightly, is March 5, starting at noon (12 pm PT).

This means that the Outside Lands lineup will be out a full three weeks earlier than usual, and it sounds like they won't be doing any tricky teaser guessing games about who's on it this year. Single-day tickets likely won't be on offer until April or later.

Also, it seems inevitable that the full lineup will leak out on Tuesday, as soon as that Loyalty Presale begins, but we'll see.

So, to recap:

Presale Signup: Begins now right here.

Loyalty Presale

Begins: Tuesday, March 3 at 12pm PT

Ends: Thursday, March 5 at 11:45am PT

Chase Presale

Begins: Tuesday, March 3 at 12pm PT

Ends: Thursday, March 5 at 11:45am PT

Ranger Presale

Begins: Wednesday, March 4 at 12pm PT

Ends: Thursday, March 5 at 11:45am PT

General Sale

Begins: Thursday, March 5 at 12 pm PT

Top image: Photo by Josh Stansfield/SFist