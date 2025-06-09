- Oracle Park had to be briefly evacuated Sunday morning when a fire broke out in the kitchen area of a concession stand. The fire happened around 10:30 am, three hours before the first pitch in the Giants-Braves game, and the game was not impacted. [KRON4]
- Two people were hospitalized with burn injuries Saturday after a small fire broke out in a Tenderloin SRO, the Hotel Boyd, at 41 Jones Street. The fire was linked to a lithium-ion battery scooter. [KRON4]
- A pair of tourists needed to be rescued from a cliffside Sunday in San Francisco when one of them dropped their cellphone and both tried to retrieve it and became stuck. The incident happened in the area between Deadman's and Mile Rock Beach around 3:30 pm. [KPIX]
- Barbara Lee was officially inaugurated as Oakland mayor at a ceremony in Jack London Square on Sunday. [KPIX]
- Two eastbound (lower deck) lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are going to be closed overnight this week, from 8 pm to 5 am, for repair work. [SFGate]
- Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today in Cupertino, as the company faces questions about its rollout of AI tools. [NBC Bay Area]
- Maybe Happy Ending, a musical about retired robots falling in love, won the Tony Award for Best Musical on Sunday night, and Purpose, a play that already won the Pulitzer Prize, won Best Play. [Associated Press]
Photo by Josh Aarons