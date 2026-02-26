Vallejo's upcoming Punk in the Park music festival was just tarred by revelations that the concert promoter donated to the Trump 2024 campaign, but the Dead Kennedys still insist they’re playing the show.

We mentioned earlier this month that a punk rock and beer festival called Punk in the Park was coming to Vallejo on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, boasting a lineup including the Adicts, the Dead Kennedys, the Exploited, plus a whole lot of other acts. It seemed like a nice, affordable festival for aging punks, with an all-you-can-sample beer garden component.

But that festival has since run into a terrible speed bump of bad publicity. The Chronicle reports on a new controversy that the head promoter and organizer of the Punk in the Park festival has since been outed as a Donald Trump 2024 campaign donor, and several of the undercard acts have already dropped off the scheduled because of it.

That said, the Dead Kennedys say they’re still playing the gigs, but will not be affiliated with the festival after this year.

“We’ve become aware that the owner of Brew Ha Ha Productions, the company behind Punk In The Park, made financial contributions in support of the Trump administration,” the band posted to Facebook Tuesday. “Our first reaction was to cancel our upcoming appearances. However, we do not feel it would be fair to our supporters who have already purchased tickets & made plans to attend these shows.”

​​“Dead Kennedys have always stood firmly against authoritarianism, racism, and fascism. That has not changed,” they added. “After these scheduled appearances, we will not be participating in future Punk In The Park events.”

We should note that former frontman Jello Biatra no longer plays with the Dead Kennedys, having split with the band in the mid-1980s.

From SFist’s research, we found that Brew Ha Ha Productions owner Cameron Clark only donated $225 to the Trump 2024 campaign, in a donation dated May 30, 2024. But that’s still a donation to the Donald Trump campaign, and the blowback is certainly understandable.



For what it’s worth, Clark posted a lengthy Instagram rebuttal to the controversy when it first came to light last summer.

“Like many Americans, my political views don’t neatly fit into a single box or party affiliation. I believe in fairness, humanity, free expression, and fostering unity among people. That’s how I’ve tried to live my life and conduct my business,” Clark writes. “I must admit that I haven’t been pleased with a great many of the current President’s viewpoints, opinions, and policies thus far, particularly with the recent ICE atrocities and the backtracking on the Epstein files being released, as well as all the posturing with our allies around the world.”

