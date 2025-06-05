Local:
- SF Mayor Daniel Lurie says he’s on board with a proposal to charge $3 per hour to park in Golden Gate Park. It’s still just a proposal, though the Chronicle notes that “the cost would fluctuate according to demand,” so there may be lower-price tiers for low-traffic hours. [Chronicle]
- Elsewhere in Lurie news, he was surprisingly critical of the Ed Lee-era Twitter tax break for the mid-Market neighborhood. “It can’t be a one-way street,” Lurie said Thursday morning at the Bloomberg Tech conference. “There’s no more that we’re just going to hand things out and just let people do whatever they want.” [Examiner]
- Great news for fans of the 70s SF band Sly and the Family Stone, as a newly unearthed live album by the band will be released digitally this summer. The concert recording called The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 is a Redwood City show, and the recordings were discovered in 2002 and will be released in July. [SFGate]
National:
- Today’s endlessly amusing Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud managed to wipe out $150 billion in Tesla’s stock value in just one day. Meanwhile, Bloomberg estimates that Musk himself personally lost $34 billion today. [Associated Press]
- Trump has enacted a new travel ban, and effective Monday, visitors from more than a dozen countries will be banned from entering the US. [Reuters]
- One-time Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed to play the upcoming season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so that ought to at least make things interesting this season. [CBS Sports]
Video:
- Shall we rag on the Sacramento A’s some more? Here’s a funny live TV segment from an A’s broadcast, where what happens in the background is far more interesting than the actual show content. Some guy in a “Sell the team” t-shirt positions himself right in the camera’s view. More and more security staff slowly come up to this fellow and try to do something about it, but he refuses to leave, and still manages to get his shirt on the screen for much of the segment.
The answer is more than you would think! pic.twitter.com/NEB09XsAs8— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 5, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist