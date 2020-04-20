As you celebrate a new 4/20, a holiday with a nearly mythological origin story right across the bridge in Marin County, you may be partaking a bit differently this year. The icon Hippie Hill is closed to the public and parks have been shut down in Marin. In fact, you will likely find yourself isolated inside with only those closest to you around. Well, that's all you need to get this day right, fortunately. These are the 13 best cannabis delivery dispensaries in Marin and throughout the North Bay.

Farmhouse Artisan Market very much so mirrors the lifestyle of those in the North Bay. With an appreciation for the outdoors of Marin & Sonoma Counties and an understanding of the connection that our human lives have with the plants around us, Farmhouse serves up cannabis delivery options including flower, edibles, CBD & more, all sourced from the surrounding areas of Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Mendocina, and beyond.

Proven is a medicinal & recreational service that delivers high-end cannabis products same day. This may not be the case during shelter-in-place. They have a $40 minimum order amount and can deliver as much as 8 ounces if you have a medical recommendation or 1 ounce if you are purchasing recreationally. Proven has everything from pure flower to pre-rolls to edibles. They carry concentrates, cartridges, Pax® Pods, STIIIZY® Pods, topicals, and even CBD for pets.

Moonflower works only with companies that align with their mission of providing the best experience from product to delivery. Their suppliers are all from California and they all work within the goal of giving you the highest quality cannabis. Moonflower has a large catalog of products and delivers to Corte Madera, Tiburon, Sausalito, Mill Valley, Larkspur, Kentfield, Ross, Fairfax, San Anselmo, San Rafael & Novato.

Buzz Delivery

#4 of 13 Top-Notch Cannabis Delivery in the North Bay

★★★★★ Website Call

Buzz Delivery services the bay area with same day cannabis delivery. They operate from noon until 8pm and can usually make a delivery within the hour. Buzz carries products ranging from Pax vape pods to pre rolled blunts. They require a $50 minimum order and tack on a $2 delivery fee. All items sold are rigorously lab tested according to the Bureau of Cannabis Controls testing standards.

Foggy Daze Delivery designates itself as a local weed producer and delivery service. The man behind Foggy Daze, Evrett started 20 years ago as a cannabis trimmer and now boasts of the 150 strains he has developed. Delivery starts at 11am and goes until 10pm. They are open 7 days a week and pride themselves on providing friendly customer service.

Flowsent

#6 of 13 Leading Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

Flowsent is a luxury weed delivery service focused on San Rafael and the surrounding areas. Their team has been in and around the cannabis industry for a combined 50 years leading to partnerships with great weed brands like: Guild Extracts, Papa & Barkley, Whoopi & Maya, Elyon Cannabis Farm, Alien Labs, Fig Farms, Sovereign, Lagunitas. Delivery of product in 2 hours or less.

JAHnetics Delivery

#7 of 13 Top-Notch Weed Delivery Services Marin

★★★★☆ Website Call

Jahnetics Delivery provides locally grown flower to the the bay area at reasonable prices. Delivery hours are from 11 am until 8pm and take 45 minutes to about 3 hours to deliver depending on location. Many of the cannabis strains sold by Jahnetics has won accolades at Hempcon and by the High Times. Deliveries are free and require a minimum order of $40.

Firefly Marin

#8 of 13 Best Cannabis Delivery in the North Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

Firefly Marin prides itself on its customer service so much so that if you don't see a product for delivery just ask for it and they will try to procure it for you. Firefly provides free delivery on orders over $60. They have delivery times from Monday - Saturday 11am - 8pm.

Healing Light delivers and grows local flower (Northern California) in the bay area. They are able to get you products from 11am until 1am with minimums ranging from $25 to $75. Outside of their inhouse strains Healing Light hand sources cannabis from various other small batch family owned farms. They offer deliveries in San Francisco, Marin, East Bay, and the Peninsula.

West Coast Smoke serves up high-end cannabis products for adult medicinal & recreational purposes. Servicing Santa Rosa, Napa, Ukiah, & numerous surrounding cities, West Coast Smoke has a lot of 4/20 specials this year. From vapes to dabs to edibles & even beverages, WCS has a diverse portfolio of products for you to choose from. On this 4/20 you will find deals on flower, pre-rolls, pods, and more.

Purple Star

#11 of 13 Best Weed Delivery Services Marin

★★★★☆ Website Call

At Purple Star MD, healing is central to their mission. They are proudly the most affordable dispensary in San Francisco, and they deliver to much of the Greater Bay Area. Purple Star has daily deals, and when we are not self-isolating, they have fun demos and events at their physical location in SF. They have extended hours on 4/20, as well as curbside pickup and online ordering options.

SAVA

#12 of 13 Best Marin Marijuana Delivery Services

★★★★☆ Website Call

Sava is more than just a cannabis delivery company that services Marin, San Francisco, the East Bay, the Peninsula, Contra Costa, and the Greater Tri Valley Area. With a light and beautiful web platform, Sava seeks to address the varied needs of its diverse customer base. Their belief is that the "best cannabis" can only be the best one for you, so Sava works to match you with what works for you.

Nice Guys Delivery is a online cannabis store with a wide array of products. They always have a bunch of deals that are prominently displayed on their home page, and new members get 25% off. Nice Guys even sells seeds to help those with a green thumb start their own garden. On this 4/20 they are have a live stream so that you can share the holiday with the Nice Guys community.

SFist / Best of San Francisco / Best Marijuana Delivery Companies SF / 13 Best Marijuana Delivery Marin