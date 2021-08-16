Oakland is home to some of the country's most famous cannabis dispensaries. It has even been called the "Silicon Valley for Weed" in the past. The overlap of these two premises has resulted in technology-enabled marijuana delivery dispensaries that can bring flower, vapes, edibles and a plethora or other cannabis products to your door within a matter of hours. Finding the perfect dispensary for what you're looking for can be a bit of a challenge. SFist has put together it's list of top picks to help you navigate. It's often more than just the working with the biggest company. It's the artistry and personal touches that makes these some of the best delivery dispensaries in Oakland & the East Bay. Why is this list free to read?

Eaze provides more than simple cannabis delivery services. They have become the top marijuana delivery marketplace. A team of weed nerds built this premier service to utilize a unique combination of data, delivery, and dank to give you the highest quality products in the shortest amount of time - all in one easy-to-use platform. Forget about waiting in lines, as Eaze delivers directly to your door in an hour or less. Eaze offers top options in THC and CBD products to fit within virtually any budget or experience level. Another thing that makes Eaze amazing is their commitment to the community and their brand partners. Eaze lets you search by BIPOC and Women owned labels, as they work to support and build an equitable cannabis industry. SAVE 30% on your first order with discount code: SFIST

Amuse

Leading Featured Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in the East Bay

Delivers to: Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Emeryville, Piedmont, Alameda, & More! Website Call

A rapidly growing cannabis delivery service here in the Bay Area, Amuse has catapulted its way to major player status among marijuana delivery giants. Featuring one of the largest selections of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and pre-rolls, Amuse curates product portfolios that inspire and satisfy. Aside from their extensive menu of alternatives, this team stands out for its low-cost, high-value price. You can get your favorite brands by ordering on-demand or scheduling a delivery for a later time. Stiiizy, Sherbinksi's, Cookies, WYLD, Kiva, Lowell Farms, and many other local Bay Area brands are among the best. New Customers SAVE $30 with discount code: SFIST30

Existing Amuse Customers SAVE $10 on the next 10 orders with code: 10FOR10.

Caliva

Top Featured Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in the East Bay

Delivers to: Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Emeryville, Piedmont, Alameda, & More! Website Call

Dedicated to helping individuals to feel good about their decisions and enjoy their experiences, Caliva offers up their own flower produced locally in the South Bay. This top-to-bottom approach ensures the best quality, most dependable cannabis products. Caliva also sells high-quality cannabis from third-party companies all across California. Cannabis connoisseurs will discover that purchasing is a breeze because Caliva provides the greatest goods in the region. Cannabis newcomers might feel more secure about their purchase by arranging an online or phone consultation before making a purchase. Caliva's main mission is to provide easy access to cannabis; it's cannabis on your terms.

Mountain Remedy

Top Featured Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in the East Bay

Delivers to: Oakland, Bay Point, Livermore, & Everywhere Between Website Call

Mountain Remedy makes it simple to get high-quality cannabis products without having to search for parking or stand in line. With only a few clicks, you may place an order online. Menu Experts can also be contacted by chat, phone, text, or email to place orders. It's like having a friendly neighborhood budtender show up at your front door. Mountain Remedy is a company focused on customer service making sure to provide customized help without the bother of going to a store. Mountain Remedy brings you the highest-quality, tried-and-true cannabis brands directly to your home. They deliver everywhere in the East Bay in 90 minutes, from Oakland to Bay Point to Livermore, with a $50 minimum (cash and credit cards accepted!)

Cloud Family

#1 of 15 Leading Weed Delivery Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call

Cloud Family's delivery business, based in Oakland, is laser-focused on customer relations. Cloud Family is a Black-owned business in the East Bay that is a registered recreational and medicinal cannabis delivery service, with a staff of marijuana activists and supporters.

Ganja Goddess

#2 of 15 Top-Notch Marijuana Delivery East Bay

★★★★★ Website Call

Ganja Goddess was established by a woman who faced difficulties visiting local medical marijuana stores in California and wanted a private, judgement-free delivery platform to discreetly acquire cannabis. Goddess began as a medical marijuana cooperative dedicated to provide cannabis with compassionate online assistance, making it a safe, private, and economical alternative for patients of all sorts.

Lit

#3 of 15 Best Cannabis Delivery Service in East Bay

★★★★★ Website Call

LIT Delivery is first and foremost a flower business, focusing on cannabis bud and pre-rolls, as well as other cannabis items to fulfill a variety of customer demands. Adult recreational users, medical cannabis patients, veterans, and senior citizens are all well served here.

Royal Greens

#4 of 15 Leading Oakland Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★★ Website Call

Royal Greens exclusively works with the best brand names in the cannabis business and only provides completely lab certified and state compliant products. They take pleasure in offering outstanding customer service and high-quality items to their customers.

Bay Queen

#5 of 15 Top-Notch Weed Delivery Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call

Patients are THE top priority at BayQueen Deliveries. Their mission is to deliver high-quality medicine that focuses on patient recovery at a reasonable cost, while providing patients and customers with a courteous, educated, and efficient team to fulfill all of their requirements. Patients always come first at BayQueen.

Harborside

#6 of 15 Best Marijuana Delivery East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

Harborside has played a key part in making cannabis safe and available to a wide range of Californians, and its stores are recognized for having the greatest curated assortment of award-winning flower, concentrates, edibles, and other cannabis goods in the world. In the industry, they openly support diversity, sustainability, and economic justice.

Padre Mu

#7 of 15 Best Oakland Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

Padre Mu maintains that cannabis has always been at the heart of a community of like-minded people working to make the world a better place. Their new cannabis culture represents these principles, and they are dedicated to assisting with the development of an ecosystem of cannabis equity firms, informed customers, and local sourcing.

Have a Heart is one of Oakland's most well-known recreational dispensaries. They only sell the best flower, cartridges, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and other cannabis products made in California. If you need assistance with your order, their team is well-trained to answer any questions you may have and to assist you in finding the finest cannabis goods for you.

Lakeside Remedy

#9 of 15 Top-Notch Cannabis Delivery Service in East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

Lakeside Remedy is a popular cannabis delivery service in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a diverse selection and first-come, first-served delivery. For your budget and goals, you can discover the ideal buds, vapes, concentrates, or edibles.

Sava

#10 of 15 Top Oakland Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

Sava takes a very hands-on approach to cannabis delivery in Oakland & the East Bay. From its very roots, Sava is believe in curated medicinals and recreationals that fit each of its varied clients & patients. Founded by leaders in the marijuana industry, the team tailors the experiences to the unique individual by providing a large portfolio of products and helping users find what's right for them. Sava provides some of the highest quality cannabis that is lab tested by a third party for purity & quality. Sava hand selects cannabis strains from small-batch producers which gives a greater level of quality that is difficult to achieve from mass producers.

Eco

#11 of 15 Leading Weed Delivery Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

ECO Cannabis is a values-driven, diversified, vertically integrated cannabis firm that manages the whole product development process from "seed to sale". ECO offers quality indoor cannabis products grown and manufactured in their East Oakland cultivation and production facilities, in addition to a diverse product selection at their dispensary.

Zenganic

#12 of 15 Top-Notch Marijuana Delivery East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

For its dedicated members, Zenganic carries only the greatest medicinal and recreational cannabis and CBD products and brands. For large orders planned at least a day or two in advance, they will travel as far as Pittsburg and even Tracy and Stockton.

Smoakland

#13 of 15 Top Oakland Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

Smoakland is a popular dispensary and marijuana delivery service in the Bay Area. Only the excellent quality of their items stacks up to the high quality of their service. They are honored to be a part of Oakland's lengthy cannabis heritage.

JTC

#14 of 15 Leading Weed Delivery Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

JTC Cannabis Club is one of Oakland's most prestigious medical cannabis delivery collectives. They are based in Jingletown, an Oakland neighborhood, and try to give the finest quality at the best pricing to their clients.

Fade'd

#15 of 15 Top-Notch Marijuana Delivery East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

Oakland Faded Delivery is a local mobile dispensary in Oakland, California that promotes marijuana usage that is both safe and responsible. They try to acquire a broader range of items and accessories paired with pleasant, responsive service, with all the benefits of a warehouse supplier and distributor and none of the impersonal character of a huge corporation.

WHY THIS LIST IS FREE TO USE

The above list includes Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in Oakland / the East Bay that SFist believes actively provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful teams in the East Bay. In some cases, variable, sponsorship listing fees or commissions allow businesses to appear in the Featured section of this page, but SFist vets all companies to the same degree, so every one has a history of providing great services. To learn more about SFist's classifieds listings read more here.

SFist / Best of San Francisco / Best Marijuana Delivery Companies SF / 19 Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in Oakland