Last Updated March 24, 2025

JUMP TO THE LIST ⤵ Say what you will about the blaring headlines and the complaints from doom-scrollers, but quality security services in San Francisco continue to be crucial for event planners, corporate offices, high-rise living, and even the occasional famous CEO or musician who's passing through. If you've ever seen a major convention, gala, or heavy-hitter event unfold smoothly here without incident, you've witnessed SF’s security firms quietly doing their vital work. Below we round up some of the very best security guard services San Francisco has on offer, each carefully vetted based on their range of services, reputation, client feedback, and commitment to employing their personnel directly. Why is this list free to read?

Armada Protective Services

#1 of 11 Best Private Security Companies in SF

★★★★★ Website Call Armada Protective Services has made a name for itself in SF by blending a truly comprehensive service suite—unarmed guards, mobile patrols, specialized solutions for healthcare and construction sectors—with an enviable reputation of reliable and professional staff. Trusted not just by local companies but by government entities with notable federal contracts under their belt, Armada’s guards regularly conduct hazard identification, vacant property checks, and rapid response patrols. Armada leverages two decades of experience, employing highly rated personnel who showcase a reassuring visible presence at critical locations citywide.

Nob Hill Security

#2 of 11 Top San Francisco Security Guard Agencies

★★★★★ Website Call Nob Hill Security is known citywide as a friendly, approachable, and highly trusted team. Especially beloved for their polite, customer-focused approach, they offer retail, corporate event, residential, and patrol security with a choice of uniforms—professional suits or traditional security attire. Nob Hill’s glowing reviews routinely highlight their responsiveness, exceptional professionalism, and flexibility even on short notice, making them a favorite for SF’s cultural events, corporate expos, and exclusive residential buildings.

The Guard Alliance

#3 of 13 Top San Francisco Security Providers

★★★★★ Website Call Founded by former guard and mathematician Souleymane Ball, The Guard Alliance offers impressively tech-forward security services. Their armed and unarmed officers, GPS-tracked guard tours, and flexible no-long-term contract policy make them a practical and convenient choice for San Francisco businesses. With proprietary geofencing tech ensuring guards stay on-site, they're quickly earning attention as an innovative Bay Area security company.

XPressGuards

#4 of 13 Best Private Security Guard Firms

★★★★★ Website Call XPressGuards takes a no-nonsense, law-enforcement-based approach to private security. Helmed by former police officers, they offer armed guards, patrols, event protection, and even specialized services like on-site drug detection. With nationwide coverage and seasoned officers, XPressGuards routinely handles security for clients seeking rigorous standards and experienced guard support.

Securelion Security

#5 of 13 Top Security Services Agencies

★★★★☆ Website Call Securelion Security is celebrated not only for its A+ customer service and affordability but also for its comprehensive approach to protecting properties across California. Fully insured and licensed, they specialize in 24/7 car patrols, professional and unarmed security guard services, and customized security strategies that meet the unique needs of businesses, schools, and HOAs. Securelion emphasizes proactive patrols, rapid response, and expert property management asssistance. Their thoroughly trained security officers work diligently to prevent break-ins, theft, and vandalism while tailoring each service plan to maximize safety and value for their clients. With a commitment to excellence across the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, and beyond, Securelion Security consistently delivers reliable, top-tier protection.

PalAmerican Security

#6 of 13 Best Security Services Providers in SF

★★★★☆ Website Call PalAmerican Security has emerged as a pillar in San Francisco’s security scene, renowned for blending decades of industry expertise with an empathy-led approach to customer service. Specializing in the protection of high-rise buildings, healthcare facilities, and critical infrastructure, this company is celebrated for its robust mobile patrol fleet and proactive security solutions that ensure swift and efficient responses across the Bay Area. Based at 180 Montgomery Street, Suite 700, PalAmerican Security continually earns accolades for its commitment to exceptional service, strategic partnerships with local law enforcement, and a dedication to tailoring security plans that meet the unique needs of its diverse clientele. As a professional reviewer, one can appreciate the company’s steadfast focus on both technological innovation and human-centric care, making it a trusted leader in specialized security.

Marina Security Services

#7 of 13 Great Security Guards in SF

★★★★☆ Website Call Marina Security has provided solid, community-minded security across San Francisco and California for decades, with a unique focus on cultural sensitivity and inclusiveness. Their Community Ambassador Program emphasizes peaceful conflict resolution and de-escalation tactics that resonate with local values. Highly responsive and deeply embedded in the community, Marina Security Services consistently delivers seasoned professionalism and effective protection for both events and properties.

California Private Patrol

#8 of 13 Top San Francisco Security Agencies

★★★★☆ Website Consistently ranking among the Bay Area's best, California Private Patrol is renowned for its comprehensive event and patrol security. Services range from undercover operations to VIP security details. Award-winning and client-loved, they have long-standing relationships with prominent local businesses and venues throughout Northern California.

STT Security

#9 of 13 Best SF Personal Security Guard Companies

★★★★☆ Website Call STT Security has been a trusted name in the San Francisco Bay Area for over 25 years, offering personalized and reliable security services to businesses, property owners, and communities alike. With a commitment to recruiting only the most professional security guards and developing custom solutions tailored to diverse industries—including retail, healthcare, education, and entertainment—STT Security delivers a comprehensive service that stands apart. Advanced digital reporting, continuous on-site management, and industry-specific training ensure that every client receives proactive, responsive protection. Their proven expertise and dedication to safeguarding both properties and people make STT Security the premier choice for security services in the region.

H&H Security Solutions

#10 of 13 Amazing Security Guard Companies in SF

★★★★☆ Website Call H&H Security Solutions brings a legacy of integrity, innovation, and excellence to the realm of security. Based in Sacramento, but covering the Greater Bay Area, as well, they have established themselves as a leader in providing comprehensive and tailored security services across California. Praised for their cutting-edge technology—from advanced CCTV and intruder alarm systems to 24/7 live dispatch and free guard trailers—H&H Security Solutions consistently delivers proactive protection designed with the client’s unique needs in mind. Their in-depth approach, which includes daily site inspections and free camera monitoring, reflects a commitment to ensuring lasting safety and peace of mind for both businesses and individuals. As a professional reviewer, one can appreciate their balanced combination of trusted expertise and innovative service delivery that elevates security to new heights.

Mountain Security

#11 of 13 High-Quality Personal Security Companies

★★★★☆ Website Call Mountain Security Inc. stands out with a commitment to honest, efficient, and professional service. Founded by Torrey McMurry—whose extensive experience spans roles from EMT Security Officer to Armed Detention Officer—this firm prides itself on fostering a team that values open communication, superior training, and the highest standards of client care. With a focus on high-level personal security and a dedication to exceeding client expectations, Mountain Security delivers precise, reliable protection tailored to the needs of each business and community they serve across the Bay Area.

Guardian Security Group

#12 of 13 Top Pro Security Services for SF Businesses

★★★★☆ Website Call Guardian Security Group is your trusted partner for professional security services, providing customized solutions designed to safeguard your business, assets, and personnel. With a team of highly trained and uniformed security professionals available 24/7, they deliver on-site security, executive protection, event security, loss prevention, and advanced technology-driven services. Backed by over 60 years of combined industry experience, Guardian Security Group leverages state-of-the-art tools and personalized security plans to ensure unparalleled protection and peace of mind for every client.

Jones Security

#13 of 13 Best SF Protective Service Providers

★★★★☆ Website Call Jones Security is a certified Minority Owned Local Business Enterprise that has been delivering comprehensive protective services since 2004. Founded by industry veteran Torrey McMurry, they offer a full range of security solutions—from patrol, fixed post, and event services to private investigative and notary offerings. With nearly two decades of experience, Jones Security is dedicated to creating secure environments through integrity, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. Their expert team works closely with clients to develop customized security plans that not only safeguard assets and people but also foster lasting trust within the communities they serve.

