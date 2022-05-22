- A man who was stuck on a cliff at Mussel Rock Park in Daly City was rescued by California Highway Patrol officers —using a helicopter — earlier this week. A recently uploaded video to Facebook shows on-site first responders reaching the many by way of the aircraft and, because of the cliff's steepness, having to hoist themselves onto the side where a shirtless man was standing, so crews could safely bring him to safety. [KRON4]
- The first of several "formula flights" will arrive in the country from Europe today. To address the baby formula shortage, 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula is leaving Ramstein Air Base in Germany and arriving in Indiana today; it's unclear how those formulas will be distributed and what it might mean for the Bay Area's empty shelves that line baby food isles. [ACB7]
- Get ready for some really hot local temperatures next week. Inland parts of the Bay Area could see the mercury rise into the 90s starting Monday as a heat wave enters the regions; low humidity and breezy wind conditions, combined with dry fuels, are expected to elevate the fire weather risk throughout the Bay Area, as well. [KRON4]
- Austin police are still looking for one 35-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35 who is suspected of killing Anna Wilson — a 25-year-old cyclist who lived in San Francisco but was fatally shot in the Texas city before a race on May 11. [CBS News Bay Area]
- ICYMI: The Chronicle has endorsed Gavin Newsom for another term as California's governor. [Chronicle]
- The Plant Squares 2.0 pizza at Square Pie Guys looks as Instagramable as it does delicious. [Eater SF]
- Apparently, multiple Jif peanut butter products have been linked to various salmonella outbreaks in the country, and items from a Lexington, Kentucky manufacturing facility are being recalled out of safety concerns. [NPR]
Photo: Getty Images/BearSaw