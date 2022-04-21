TMZ just released some video from Wednesday night that appears to show Mike Tyson — who was in SF to help promote a social media app at the 4/20 event at Hippie Hill — decking a drunk guy who was harassing him on a JetBlue flight from SFO to Florida.

"The incident all went down at around 10:30 PM PT as Tyson was slated to fly out of San Francisco International Airport to Florida," TMZ reports. And, they added this morning, "Sources close to Mike claim the man was extremely intoxicated ... and wouldn't stop provoking the boxer in his seat."

A before video taken by someone sitting across the aisle from Tyson and the punching victim shows the before and after, and yes, the man appears intoxicated.

This post will be updated as we get more information.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images