Donning head-to-toe denim (and clasping a matching blue handbag, to boot), one of this generation's most recognizable songstresses graced the Chase Center Friday night for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

What would prove to be the third-largest come-from-behind playoff game in franchise history — a 126-117 nail-biter that saw the Golden State Warriors up 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals — was also a star-studded event. Among the sold-out crowd were cultural notables like music sensation Mistah F.A.B., serial entrepreneur Mark Cuban, as well as network television royalty like Kari Byron (from Mythbusters) and Tyler Florence (of like two dozen Food Network programs).

But no doubt the biggest eye-sight-drawing game attendee Friday night was none other than the record-breaking sensation Adele, herself, sitting courtside while nuzzling up to her current boyfriend Rich Paul — a successful 42-year-old sports agent who, according to The New Yorker, has done some $2B in contract negotiations and signings since 2012. Paul is the CEO of sports agency Klutch Sports, which, per SFGate, represents NBA players LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Zach Levine, and the Warrior's own Draymond Green.

Adele vibing to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” at the Western Conference Finals in San Francisco. https://t.co/OA8LDgJtVp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 21, 2022

Unlike a courtside appearance at a Lakers Game back in October — decked out in all things Louis Vuitton — the 15-time Grammy Awards winner didn't look miserable or unbothered. Wearing a denim getup, Adele was pictured by fans and media outlets alike looking cheerful, happy, and engaged during Friday night's game at the Chase Center.

You could say she really did "Set Fire to [San Francisco]" yesterday.

Photo: Screenshot courtesy of Twitter via @ChaseCenter