San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder will be back to work as a sitting city supervisor starting Monday, following a three-month leave of absence that followed both a reported mental health crisis and a city attorney investigation of her office.

We have not heard the last of an investigation by the San Francisco City Attorney's Office into Supervisor Jackie Fielder's office regarding the February leak of a confidential memo. But Fielder will be returning to work Monday, June 29, one day ahead of her scheduled return from an extended leave of absence.

Fielder announced from a hospital bed in late March that she was planning to resign from the SF Board of Supervisors, setting off a small storm of intrigue at City Hall and panic among progressives that another seat could be lost on the board to a mayoral appointment. Just one day later, Fielder said she would not resign, but would instead be taking a leave of absence, saying that she required time to manage issues surrounding her mental health.

Several days after that, we learned that Fielder's office was the subject of an investigation by City Attorney David Chiu, following a leak to the media of a confidential memo from his office to the board regarding the mayor's proposed drug sobering center. The board voted to approve the RESET (Rapid enforcement, support, evaluation and triage) Center in February in a 9-2 vote, with Fielder dissenting, and the same day of the vote, the memo was leaked to Mission Local detailing potential legal pitfalls with the center — which was to be operated as an alternative to jail, but would not function as a jail.

In a letter to the board, Chiu emphasized the seriousness of the leak, given that such confidential legal advice being made public could open the city up to legal jeopardy in the future. Since then, the RESET Center has opened in a modest space on Sixth Street in SoMa.

One member of Fielder's staff, Feng Han, one of four aides, departed the office in March for alleged personal reasons, and has since been replaced by veteran legislative aide Sheila Chung Hagen.

Fielder's staff, meanwhile, has vehemently denied any involvement in the leak of the memo.

In a message to constituents posted to Instagram Tuesday morning, Fielder tearfully thanked her support system and everyone who has helped her through the last three months.

"I left the work that I love so much not because I wanted to but because my mental health demanded it," Fielder says. "And I say that with no shame."

Fielder thanked her friends and family as well as her staff, saying that her office has "continued to do the work for our constituents."

"At the end of the day I'm a human being, a renter, a working class candidate that is now a supervisor, but I was going 100 miles an hour since early 2023, when I started the campaign for supervisor. And being a grassroots candidate is a lot of elbow grease. So I'm extremely grateful I was able to take this medical leave, which doesn't really exist for this kind of role," she says.

Fielder also thanked her colleagues for excusing her from board and committee meetings, and she thanked the mayor for his understanding as well.

The Chronicle notes that Fielder's return, though she has missed the bulk of budget negotiations at City Hall, means that she will be able to cast a vote on the final city budget before it's fully approved at the end of July.

The paper also confirmed that the City Attorney's Office investigation is ongoing.

Previously: SF Supervisor Jackie Fielder, Several Others, Targeted In Smear Campaigns Tied to Mysterious PAC