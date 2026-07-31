New polls suggest Connie Chan is now only behind by a few points in the race for Nancy Pelosi's congressional seat despite Scott Wiener's sizable fundraising advantage.

Two new polls indicate that SF Supervisor Connie Chan’s popularity increased by more than 10% since her second-place finish in June's primary, when she captured 29.7% of the vote to Wiener's 40.7%, as Mission Local reports.

A poll by Lake Research Partners, which was commissioned by Chan's campaign, found Wiener currently leading 45% to Chan’s 40%, while a separate survey backed by a committee supporting the Affordable Housing Guarantee Act put the race at Wiener leading at 39% to Chan's 38%, though nearly a quarter of respondents are still undecided. Chan campaign spokesperson Julie Edwards said the numbers show the supervisor is “building momentum every day.”

Wiener's campaign dismissed the surveys as an early snapshot.

"Connie Chan should enjoy this moment,” spokesperson Joe Arellano said, speaking to Mission Local. “Once San Francisco voters learn that her entire career is built on stopping progress and making housing unaffordable, her poll numbers will sink faster than the Giants' season.”

Political consultants aligned with Wiener also told Mission Local the contest appears increasingly competitive. Several pointed to voters who backed Saikat Chakrabarti, who endorsed Chan after the primary, as one group still undecided, while others said conservative voters who supported eliminated candidates could ultimately play an outsized role in deciding the race.

According to SF Examiner, Wiener continues to dominate fundraising. Between May 14 and June 30, his campaign reported raising roughly $571,000 in net contributions and ended the reporting period with more than $1.2 million cash on hand, bringing his total fundraising since launching his campaign to more than $4.5 million.

Arellano also highlighted a spike in donations after a widely circulated video showed Wiener being aggressively confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters while leaving the Trans March in Dolores Park in June.

Chan also reportedly saw a fundraising boost during the same reporting period, raising just over $441,000 in net contributions — more than double what she collected during the previous reporting window — while ending June with about $362,000 in cash on hand, as the Examiner reports. Since declaring her candidacy in November, Chan has reportedly raised around $1.1 million.

Chan's campaign pointed to her strong primary showing, along with endorsements from House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and several labor unions, as driving the momentum.

Previously: Wiener and Chan Are Headed to the November Ballot For SF's Congressional Seat