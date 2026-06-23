A decrease in Oakland smash-and-grabs and vandalism has led to a downturn in business for local auto glass repair shops, which report that cracked windshields from road debris are now a more reliable source of revenue.

Oakland auto glass repair shop owners say they're feeling the effects of the city's steep drop in car break-ins, as KTVU reports. According to Oakland Police Department data, vehicle burglaries are down 37% so far this year compared with the same period in 2025.

James Serwa, owner of Glass on the Move Inc told the outlet that business tied to break-ins has fallen by around 35%, forcing him to cut his staff from seven installers to four. Serwa says the decline in catalytic converter thefts also coincided with the slowdown.

KTVU also spoke to Raj Singh, owner of Low Price Auto Glass in East Oakland, who said repairs involving broken side windows from thefts or vandalism are down about 30%. Singh says the shop is now more frequently occupied by drivers replacing windshields cracked by flying road debris than motorists dealing with shattered windows after break-ins.

Still, the shop owners acknowledge that fewer break-ins are ultimately good news for Oakland residents, even if it has hurt a portion of their business.

Related: Reported SF Car Break-Ins Are at a 22-Year Low, According to SFPD Data

Image: Glass on the Move Inc/Google Maps