Before deciding her next steps, District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder announced Sunday she’s taking time off as she manages a mental health condition. Her office will take over operations in her absence, and her fellow supervisors said they’ll lend their support.

Supervisor Jackie Fielder’s office announced on social media Sunday evening she’ll be taking a medical leave of absence in order to recover from issues surrounding her mental health. At that point, she'll figure out a path forward, as she reportedly intends to stay in office.

In the statement, Fielder's staff said she requested the information be shared, as it’s important to break stigmas surrounding mental health conditions.

“San Francisco has always been dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of its residents, and we applaud Supervisor Fielder for emphasizing the importance of self-care and resilience, and for directing us to openly share today that prioritizing and talking about mental health truly matters,” said Fielder’s office. “As she has done with so many social justice issues, she continues to demonstrate courage and leadership by speaking openly about her health and taking meaningful steps towards healing and recovery.”

Her staff will take over official duties, but as Mission Local notes, no voting will take place for District 9 during Fielder’s absence.

The update follows an announcement Friday that Fielder was in the hospital and intended to resign, as reported previously. Fielder’s office said she was experiencing an unspecified, “acute personal health crisis.” Sunday morning, Fielder’s office announced there was a chance Fielder may not resign, but she was prioritizing her recovery before making any decisions.

The statement from Fielder’s staff included words of support from five of her colleagues, including Connie Chan, Bilal Mahmood, Chyanne Chen, Shamann Walton, and Myrna Melgar. Melgar noted that when former Supervisor Michela Alioto-Pier was on leave for three months, they all stepped in to help with representation of her district, along with Alioto-Pier’s staff.

“I have full confidence that the District 9 staff can and will do that as well,” said Melgar.

“We will support Supervisor Fielder and her team during this time to make decisions that are in the best interest of Supervisor Fielder’s health and the people she represents,” said Supervisor Connie Chan’s statement.

Other supervisors lent their words of support via the Chronicle.

“I’m proud of Jackie for the courage she is demonstrating, and I hope she knows we are all rooting for her,” said Supervisor Matt Dorsey.



“Politics is intense, spirited, and often unforgiving,” said Supervisor Danny Sauter. “But we should never forget that real humans are behind this work.”

According to Mission Local, the majority of the organizers and nonprofit leaders in Fielder’s district — the most progressive district in the city, which serves the Mission, Bernal Heights, and Portola are holding out hope she doesn’t resign, as they believe the mayor would appoint someone much more moderate-leaning.

“I want to see her back in City Hall. That’s what I’m hearing most from people,” said Amy Beinart, a longtime Bernal Heights organizer, speaking to Mission Local. “I really don’t want to guess who he’d cast about for and find who would rubber-stamp what I’m seeing as a push towards centralized mayoral power.”

As far as what an extended leave of absence means for Fielder's position at City Hall, Mission Local cites section 15.105 of the city charter to explain that Fielder is not at risk of losing her position, as only in extreme cases can supervisors be removed from office, such as conviction of a felony crime involving moral turpitude,” or “official misconduct,” which means “wrongful behavior” that is “willful in its character.”

“The only way you go is you resign — which can only be done in writing to the clerk of the board — you die, you get recalled or you are removed for a crime by the mayor, subject to a trial where two-thirds of your colleagues have to convict you,” said former board president, Aaron Peskin, speaking to Mission Local.

Once her health has stabilized, Fielder intends to carefully weigh her options moving forward.

“Supervisor Fielder has been a staunch advocate for District 9 and has worked tirelessly to serve her constituents, as has everyone in the office,” her office said. “She was only getting started, and as her appointed staff, we remain committed to fulfilling her agenda: protecting our most vulnerable communities, expanding affordable housing, defending immigrant rights, strengthening public safety, promoting climate justice, ensuring small businesses can thrive, and meeting the needs of our constituents and community, among many other priorities.”

Previously: SF's Most Progressive Supervisor Jackie Fielder May Resign Amid Health Crisis

Image: Jackie Fielder/Facebook