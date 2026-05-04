The first individual was brought to the new RESET (Rapid Enforcement, Support, Evaluation, and Triage) Center in SoMa Monday morning, and we'll have to see how this experiment goes.

That forced/coerced sobering center that we've heard about for several months, championed by Mayor Daniel Lurie as an alternative to jail for people who just need to sober up for some period of hours, opened Monday morning, and Mission Local reports on the first arrival — a man photographed being loaded out of an SFPD cruiser, in handcuffs.

The handcuff part is what let's you know this isn't just a sober shelter, it's kind of a weird pitstop where, theoretically, the arrestee is free to leave, but they'll be told the alternative is the county jail. But because this isn't a jail, and people are being sort of held there, it raises some legal questions which were apparently of some concern to the city attorney's office back in February.

This became the subject of a confidential memo to the SF Board of Supervisors, which was subsequently leaked to Mission Local in a mini-scandal that may or may not be connected to Supervisor Jackie Fielder's current mental health leave.

It was subsequently reported that Fielder's office had become the focus of an investigation by the city attorney's office into the leak, with City Attorney David Chiu having some stern words for the leaker and saying they could be subject to "termination of employment or removal from office."

Chiu noted that the leak created potential legal exposure for the city in the case of future lawsuits over the RESET Center.

But anyway, it's open now! Lurie still seems to think it's a good idea, and the supervisors signed off on the pilot project.

The RESET Center is located at 444 Sixth Street, and it's being run by Arizona-based firm Connections Health Solutions (which does business in California as ConnectionsCA). It reportedly contains 25 leather reclining chairs where arrestee/patients can recline and sober up.

The contractor will be paid between $530,000 to $657,000 per month, with the variable based on an incentive-based program, with more money being paid based on the number of people who genuinely sober up, and the number who accept further recovery services.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto assured Mission Local that the man who was checked in there today will be released in four to eight hours, and Miyamoto's attorney clarified that the man is, in fact, free to leave whenever he likes.

Previously: Mayor Lurie’s Controversial New RESET Sobering Center Will See Its Contractor Paid Based on Performance