After two weeks of absence at City Hall and recent staff changes, including an aide leaving for personal reasons, District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder announced from a hospital bed Friday that she planned to resign due to an undisclosed health crisis.

No further details were provided on Fielder’s health or resignation, but the Board of Supervisors said it hasn’t yet received her resignation. Fielder is currently in the hospital and told Mission Local she would only talk to the press in-person from her hospital bed, but the hospital wasn’t allowing visitors to her room Friday.

Fielder, who stepped into the District 9 Supervisor role in January 2025, had reportedly been absent from City Hall for two weeks but didn’t mention the reasons for the absences. The Chronicle notes there were also recent staff changes in her office, including an aide leaving because of personal reasons.

“Jackie Fielder is going through an acute personal health crisis right now and we are not at liberty to share details, but we appreciate the support people have given us and are proud of her for taking care of herself,” one of Fielder’s aides said in a statement Friday.

As Fielder was the Board of Supervisor’s most progressive candidate, and the youngest, her departure would likely result in an even more moderate-leaning board. Per Mission Local, Fielder routinely pushed back on Lurie’s policies, including his upzoning plan and a questionable $5.9 million contract with tech firm OpenGov. She also championed ideas that support the people, such as public banks and pharmacy co-ops.

Fielder would also be the third supervisor to leave since September following the recall of Joel Engardio and the subsequent resignation of his replacement Beya Alcaraz a week later.

According to Mission Local, prior to becoming supervisor, Fielder worked as a public-bank organizer and was involved in the activism surrounding the Dakota Access Pipeline. She graduated from Stanford University in 2016 and unsuccessfully ran against Senator Scott Weiner for California State Senate in 2020.

“I am sending Supervisor Fielder my best wishes for a speedy recovery,” Lurie said in a statement. “She is a dedicated advocate for her community. I am encouraging everyone to give her the time and space to get better so she can do that work fully, and I’m wishing her strength and all the best for her health.”

Image: Jackie Fielder/X