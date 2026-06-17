Several websites surfaced last week tied to a little-known Southern California group, appearing to run coordinated smear-style campaigns targeting Bay Area officials — including Jackie Fielder — as well as a slate of local ballot measures.

At least 10 new websites have appeared in recent weeks tied to a little-known San Diego County PAC called “Americans for Opportunity,” which appear to be part of a coordinated attack-style campaign against Bay Area progressives and several local ballot measures, as Mission Local reports.

One of the most visible targets is San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder, where a newly launched site calling for her recall surfaced last Wednesday alongside an Xitter account boasting claims that Fielder left her district without representation during her current medical leave and accusing her of undermining public safety policy.

A post on the X account targeting Fielder accuses the supervisor of leaking a confidential City Attorney memo related to the city’s RESET sobering center, alleging it interfered with a public safety initiative and calling for her resignation.

As SFist reported previously, the City Attorney is conducting an ongoing investigation into the leak of the same memo, which previously prompted scrutiny of Fielder’s office and staff turnover, though her office has vehemently denied involvement in the leak, and no formal findings or charges have been made.

Jackie Fielder committed municipal espionage to protect fentanyl dealers.



On February 10, 2026 the Board approved the $14 million RESET sobering center — a law-enforcement facility to divert intoxicated people from jail into treatment. Fielder and one other supervisor were the… pic.twitter.com/tOykoU9YR1 — Recall Jackie Fielder (@RecallFielder) June 12, 2026

The Fielder-focused site encourages supporters to “Recall Jackie Fielder” and funnels users toward an online petition that the associated X account says gathered 3,400 signatures within a day. Mission Local notes the goal of the effort appears to mainly be for list-building, as no formal recall process has been filed.

The same PAC is reportedly linked through site footers, donate pages, or source code to at least five other similarly styled pages targeting Bay Area officials, including Barbara Lee, Carroll Fife, former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The sites follow a near-identical, slick AI-generated format, developed using software by SF-based company Vercel.

Beyond individual officials, four additional sites tied to the same network are targeting Bay Area ballot measures, including efforts opposing San Jose’s hotel tax proposal, Sonoma County’s SMART train sales tax extension, and an upcoming Oakland minimum wage measure, as well as a site supporting an Oakland small-business tax break that recently passed.

Mission Local reports that the PAC itself was registered with the Federal Election Commission in March and is tied in filings to Preston Public Affairs, a little-known lobbying firm that offers “strategic government relations” in the Bay Area.

Neither the PAC nor its listed representatives have responded to requests for comment, and the underlying source of funding or coordination remains unclear.

Related: Supervisor Jackie Fielder's Absence From Board of Supervisors Follows Investigation Into Leaked Memo

Image: Jackie Fielder/X