Jackie Fielder’s newest legislative aide, Sheila Chung Hagen, has worked for two other District 9 supervisors, including David Campos, who credited Hagen as instrumental in helping pass a significant amendment to the city’s sanctuary laws.

While District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder remains on leave for mental health issues through June 30, seasoned legislative aide Sheila Chung Hagen will be hitting the ground running at City Hall today, as Mission Local reports. Hagen will be managing the district’s budget, as well as overseeing matters pertaining to public health, immigrants rights, and the Portola neighborhood.

“Given that Supervisor Fielder is currently on leave, we wanted to make sure we had somebody who really understood City Hall and could kind of just jump right in,” said Jennifer Ferrigno, another legislative aide for Fielder. “She’s a very strategic thinker and she understands the systems at play in the city — that really is a helpful kind of component to the work that we do.”

Hagen will be replacing an aide who left abruptly in March prior to Fielder taking a leave of absence, as SFist previously reported.

Per Mission Local, Hagen previously served as a legislative aide for Fielder’s predecessors, former District 9 supervisors Hillary Ronen and David Campos.

Campos told Mission Local back in 2009 that Hagen played an essential role in getting an amendment to SF’s sanctuary legislation passed. The New York Times reported at the time that Newsom had been blocking the amendment, which would prevent local authorities from releasing names of undocumented juveniles accused of committing crimes to the federal government until after conviction — until Hagen secured a veto-proof majority, enabling the amendment to be approved without Newsom's vote.

Hagen reportedly worked on immigrant rights with several nonprofits as an undergraduate at University of California Berkeley, and she was director of the Bay Area Immigrant Rights Coalition before her work at the District 9 office.

According to Hagen’s resume, she’s also responsible for launching the city’s first municipal identification card program and developing an immigration rapid response network.

Related: SF Supervisor Jackie Fielder Extends Leave of Absence to June 30

Image: Courtesy of Sheila Chung Hagen, via Mission Local