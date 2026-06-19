Brittany Taylor, the SFPD officer who was shot and critically wounded by a robbery suspect on the night of May 31 following a chase into the Bayview neighborhood, has been released from the hospital.

Taylor was discharged Thursday afternoon, as KTVU reports, and she was met outside SF General by a phalanx of first responders cheering her on, including a group of fellow female police officers who have been visiting her in the hospital, as well as Mayor Daniel Lurie.

In her first comments since being shot on May 31, Taylor said, "I almost lost my life. It's the little things you take for granted. Holy crap, you get to sit back and look at the big picture."

Taylor, a San Francisco native, also spoke Thursday about what it means to her to be a police officer.

"I love the city," Taylor said, per KTVU. "I don't like it when people come to my city and destroy it or hurt the citizens here. That takes a toll on me. I'm going to do something about it."

She added, "It's my job. I was doing my job that night. I'm glad to be put in that position of being a hero."

Taylor was wounded in a shootout between a suspect and multiple SFPD officers in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue.

The suspect, 36-year-old Norris Reed III, allegedly turn his gun on officers who were surrounding him after his vehicle became disabled, following a chase that led officers throught the SoMa neighborhood and then out to the Bayview.

Reed and a second suspect had just driven over the Bay Bridge from Oakland, and a Flock license-plate-reading camera alerted the SFPD because, apparently, the vehicle was either stolen or had been involved in an earlier robbery.

The SFPD said many officers were shaken by the incident, which was later shown in a video presentation from bodyworn camera footage, as part of the protocol in an officer-involved shooting. The passenger in Reed's car, Ariunsanaa Dolgorsuren, was also critically wounded in the shootout, and their current condition has not been publicized.

Reed has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other felonies.

Taylor sustained an injury to her upper leg that other officers quickly determined was critical, and rather than wait for an ambulance, they quickly transported her to SF General in a squad car — something doctors credit with helping to save her life.

In an interview with KTVU, Taylor says, "I knew what could happen. It is difficult to think about it. You replay it, and it absolutely causes me to lose sleep."

Taylor says she's eager to get back on the job, and the incident won't stop her.

"You gotta let me put my uniform back on and get back out there," but, she adds, "Honestly, no. I got to slow it down. I have time now."

Previously: SFPD Releases Bodycam Footage of Shootout That Injured Officer and Suspect