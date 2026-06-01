A shootout between SFPD officers and a pair of robbery suspects Sunday night left both an officer and one of the suspects critically wounded, and the second suspect was arrested.

It's not clear what the original crime was that occurred, but according to a release from the SFPD, the department was alerted to a robbery suspect's vehicle heading into San Francisco via the Bay Bridge at around 10:29 pm Sunday.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle traveling on Fifth Street in SoMa, near Folsom Street, and attempted to pull the car over in the area of Mission and First streets.

The vehicle proceeded to flee from officers and led them on a chase into the Bayview District, where the car reportedly "became disabled" in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue.

"When officers encountered the vehicle, the driver opened fire on SFPD officers and struck one officer multiple times," the SFPD says. "During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The suspect who was driving the vehicle and allegedly fired the shots attempteed to flee the scene on the foot, the department says, but was apprehended nearby. The passenger in the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries in the shootout.

SFPD officers recovered to guns following the shootout.

As Mission Local reports via ShotSpotter data, a total of 19 shots were fired from "high-capacity" weapons.

The police officers' union issued a statement Monday morning saying, "The San Francisco Police Officers Association is profoundly relieved to learn that the San Francisco police officer who was shot multiple times in the line of duty Sunday night is expected to survive. The officer is currently in surgery."

Neither the names of the suspects nor the officers involved have been released.

The incident will be investigated by the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division, as well as the District Attorney's Office and the SFPD Internal Affairs Division.

Top image: Photo via Getty Images