A large law enforcement presence, including two tactical vehicles, descended on a Mission District alley Thursday evening as part of a raid that neighbors say was likely targeting illegal gambling machines.

Officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived at Wiese Street in the Mission District between 16th and 15th streets with a search warrant shortly after 6 pm Thursday, as Mission Local reports.

An SFPD officer at the scene did not disclose the exact location where the warrant was being executed but confirmed it was a Wiese Street address.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived during the search, and roughly 15 law enforcement vehicles, including two tactical vehicles, were reportedly spread across Wiese Street and the surrounding blocks.

According to Mission Local, several men were seen detained with plastic zip-ties near the rear entrance of 1950 Mission Street, a public housing complex adjacent to the alley.

Bystanders said the targeted Wiese Street address was known for gambling activity, alleging that illegal gaming machines operated inside. It's unclear if anything was seized aside from a bicycle that was seen being removed from the property.

SFPD has reportedly not yet responded to requests for comment.

Related: Oakland Police Raid Suspected Gambling Den, Find Gambling, But Also Lots of Dynamite

Image: Citizen