Local:
- The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has now filed charges against the Oakland man, Norris Reed III, who is suspected in Sunday night's Bayview shootout that critically wounded an SFPD officer. The many charges include two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, shooting from a moving vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. [KTVU]
- Police in San Leandro say that they have found a dead body at a Waste Management facility on Davis Street, and an investigation is underway. [NBC Bay Area]
- Those new BART fare gates are going to be adorned with ads soon, and hey, BART needs the cash. [Chronicle]
National:
- The House of Representatives passed a largely symbolic, Democrat-led measure calling for an end to the war with Iran, in a rebuke to President Trump. [NBC News]
- The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been rescheduled for July 24, after it was rudely interrupted by an alleged would-be assassin in April, and Trump says he plans to attend again. [CBS News]
- Trump is maybe floating the idea of making Ron DeSantis the next Attorney General. [Florida Politics]
Video:
- In honor of Ariana Grande coming to town to kick off her Eternal Sunshine tour (in Oakland), here is the Rebel Without a Cause-inspired music video she released Friday featuring actor Justin Long, for her new single "hate that I made you love me."
Top image via Unsplash