- After shootings in the mid-Market area on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, the SFPD is increasing patrols in the area. Police Chief Derrick Lew said the beefed-up, 24/7 patrols would continue through August 3, at least, but he says the department is confident the shootings so far have not been connected to each other. [KPIX]
- Mayor Daniel Lurie pitched OpenAI on some sort of "large, visible initiative that delivers tangible value to residents," according to correspondence seen by the Chronicle, but OpenAI turned him down. [Chronicle]
- A gyrocopter reportedly crashed on takeoff at Petaluma Airport Wednesday evening, but no injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- The SFFD quietly dropped its peer counselors from its street crisis teams, who had been hailed as an innovative way of handling mental-health and drug-related calls alongside EMTs. [Mission Local]
- Contra Costa County Assemblymember Annamarie Ávila Farías tried to put her mother in conservatorship, apparently over a real estate dispute, and dropped her attempt only after her mother signed some property over to her. [CalMatters]
- A Giants fan got bonked in the head by a foul ball during Wednesday afternoon's winning game against the Milwaukee Brewers. [California Post]
- President Trump is indicating he may drop his nomination of Todd Blanche to be attorney general, as it appears it will not get through the Senate Judiciary Committee. [New York Times]
Photo by Peter Emery