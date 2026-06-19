An Oakland man with a pro-Charlie Kirk message emblazoned on his vehicle was arrested and has now been charged with multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon.

SFist was the first to report on the May 16 incident, which began outside the floral design shop Chartreuse by Roje, at the corner of Market and Church streets. Shortly after the shop had closed that Saturday, a man pulled up in a Cadillac SUV, got out, and spray-painted the message "Faggots = gas chambers" on the side of the building.

The SUV, which was photographed by upstairs neighbor Justin Donnelly, had a message written in greasepaint on its rear window that said, "Onward Christian Soldiers / Charlie Kirk Rest In Power."

Donnelly confronted the suspect, now identified as 39-year-old Hans Haken, telling him he can't vandalize the property. According to investigators, Haken yelled at Donnelly and allegedly pushed him several times, before getting back in his vehicle. When Donnelly then began photographing the back of the vehicle and the license plate with his phone, Haken allegedly backed the SUV onto the sidewalk toward Donnelly, forcing him to jump out of the way.

Haken's SUV, photographed by Justin Donnelly

Haken allegedly then got out of the SUV, approached Donnelly, punched him in the jaw, and then got back in the vehicle and sped off. In the process of fleeing the scene, the SUV allegedly rear-ended a parked Toyota Prius in the vicinity, "with enough force to roll it into a street pole," according to the DA's office.

There was reportedly a minor in the Prius at the time who suffered minor injuries.

Haken was arraignd Thursday on charges including vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, hit-and-run, and reckless driving. The charges also come with hate-crime enhancements.

Haken pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The DA's office is seeking to keep Haken detained pending trial due to the risk he poses to the public, though it's unclear with a judge has ruled in favor of that.

"In San Francisco, we have zero tolerance for any hate, hateful acts, certainly that cross the criminal line, and we will do everything that we can to protect our residents from these types of incidents," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at a press conference. (See video below.) "These are the types of incidents that we have to take most seriously," she added.

Jenkins said it was likely not a coincidence that the incident happened just as the Castro and the city were preparing for Pride Month festivities.

"We know that the climate in our country right now has been very hostile to our LGBTQ community, and that we as elected officials have an obligation to make sure that we are protecting this community, just as we do each and every other [community]."

KRON4 spoke with the owners of Chartreuse by Roje, Jeff Dumlao and Roberto Cancel, as well as the assault victim, Donnelly.

"A lot of people have said, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe something like this could happen in San Francisco, of all places.’ And the fact is that something like this can happen anywhere, but in San Francisco, we don’t stand for it, and we deal with it, so, so that makes me feel good," Donnelly said, regarding the arrest and charges.

Dumlao adds that the incident is "a reminder that even though we’re here in Castro, San Francisco, we live in this well-protected bubble that we have created very passionately and strongly, that [hate crimes] can still happen."

Previously: Exclusive: Man In SUV With Pro-Charlie Kirk Message Allegedly Tags Gay-Owned Castro Florist With Hateful Graffiti