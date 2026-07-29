Three suspects were arrested Monday evening following a mid-afternoon shooting on mid-Market that left one person with critical injuries.

We noted in brief late Monday that a shooting had occurred earlier that day near the intersection of Market and Jones streets, leaving one person critically wounded. There are now some further details about the police response, however we still do not know anything about the circumstances of the shooting, a motive, or the victim's current condition or identity.

As the Chronicle reports, police officers assiged to the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center heard gunshots while on patrol and responded to the area of Jones and Market streets around 2:58 pm Monday. There they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, and they performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

A suspected gunman fled on foot, and investigators then gathered information that led to the identification of three suspects, and led officers to the 100 block of Waller Street.

Officers apparently staked out the building, and per the Chronicle, at 5:52 pm, officers observed two of the suspects exiting the building. When officers attempted to detain the suspects, both allegedly tried to flee on foot, but they were arrested after a foot chase.

Those suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Donovan Redmond Hayes, and 30-year-old Deandre Gippson. A third suspect, 26-year-old Terry Brown, was located on Tuesday and arrested at 12:30 pm on the 5400 block of Third Street. Hayes appears to be the suspected gunman in Monday's shooting.

The SFPD says that they seized a firearm during the arrests, and they say they found evidence linked to the Market Street shooting at the residence on Waller Street.

Hayes, who had an outstanding warrant in Alameda County for petty theft, was booked into SF County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder as well as firearm and ammunition offenses.

Gippson was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for possession of methamphetamine. And Brown was also booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as suspicion of assault with a firearm, and other charges.

Charges have not yet been filed against the suspects.

The SFPD's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC) was established in 2023 under Mayor London Breed in order to address the fentanyl crisis and general crime around the areas of Sixth Street, UN Plaza, SoMa, and the Tenderloin. The multi-agency effort has seized over 139 kilos of fentanyl, as well as 73 kilos of meth, in addition to other drugs. Nearly 7,600 arrests have been made by teams assigned to the DMACC in the last three years, including nearly 1,800 arrests of suspected drug dealers.

This is a developing story.

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