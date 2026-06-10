According to department protocol, the SFPD has released their formal presentation of the bodyworn camera footage from the night of May 31, when police say a robbery suspect fired at them and multiple officers returned fire.

The situation unfolded after Flock cameras alerted police to a robbery suspect headed into San Francisco on the Bay Bridge on Sunday, May 31. The suspect has since been identified as Norris Reed III, and he was reportedly driving a gray Toyota Camry with a second suspect, Ariunsanaa Dolgorsuren, in the passenger seat.

The car was spotted by SFPD officers in the area of Fifth and Folsom streets, and was pursued to First and Mission streets, where officers attempted a traffic stop.

As seen in the footage below, the car paused at the intersection but Reed declined to comply with officers' commands to shut off the vehicle. At that point, Reed allegedly took off and led officers on a chase into the Bayview, until he reportedly crashed into a concrete median at the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue.

We see in the video how three SFPD cruisers pulled up behind Reed's stopped vehicle, and the footage appears to show Reed opening the driver's side door of his car and immediately firing back toward officers.

In the exchange of gunfire, SFPD Officer Brittney Taylor was critically wounded, as was the passenger in Reed's vehicle, Dolgorsuren.

Both are recovering from their injuries.

In several of the bits of footage, you can hear an officer say, "Officer hit!" And one of the camera angles appears to have been from Taylor's own bodyworn camera.

We're now learning that Reed was on the run for 90 minutes, having fled the scene on foot, and was ultimately found and arrested at the Bayshore Navigation Center. Police say they found him with a .40-caliber Glock handgun as well as a ghost gun.

Charges were filed last week against Reed, who remains in custody. Those charges include two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, shooting from a moving vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. He will face arraignment on July 2.

A crowdfunding campaign for Taylor and her family has already raised over $120,000.

Previously: Injured SFPD Officer and Arrested Suspect In Sunday Shooting Both Identified