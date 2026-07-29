Local:

There is some more information coming from court documents related to the Sheng Thao/David and Andy Duong corruption case, regarding Thao's discussions with the Duongs following a 2023 Vietnam trip. Federal investigators say that Thao was upset about the possibility of a news story coming out involving prostitutes and former San Leandro city councilmember Bryan Azevedo, with Thao demanding the Duongs get the story killed because it could hurt her politically, as she was also on the trip. [KRON4]

Federal investigators say that Thao was upset about the possibility of a news story coming out involving prostitutes and former San Leandro city councilmember Bryan Azevedo, with Thao demanding the Duongs get the story killed because it could hurt her politically, as she was also on the trip. [KRON4] A 32-year-old software engineer employed by Amazon in Austin, identified as Yadessa Aga, died from possible drowning near Sand Harbor on Lake Tahoe's Nevada shoreline on Monday night. [Chronicle]

A sportscaster has accused ESPN of withholding the news of 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan’s crash for more than a week — perhaps because the NFL now owns 10% of the network? [Mediaite]

National:

The Fed held its benchmark lending rate steady today following a contentious meeting after which Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said, "I asked for a good family fight and I got one." [CNN]

While Microsoft and Google are seeing jumps in profit after investments into AI, Meta's profits are down 14%, its expenses continue to rise, and it's stock price took a hit today as a result. [New York Times]

President Trump today unveiled plans for a major overhaul of Dulles Airport, and some legit critics think the plans are actually decent, and at least he's not talking about renaming it after himself, yet. [Washington Post]

Video:

This week, just as convicted killer Bryan Kohberger filed a petition to reverse his guilty plea and reopen the 2022 University of Idaho quadruple murder case — arguing he was persuaded by an attorney to falsely confess — a three-episode Netflix doc series has dropped titled "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare." See the trailer below.





Top image: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)