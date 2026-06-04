A pedestrian was fatally struck by a driver in San Francisco's South of Market District Wednesday, and another person was found dead in the street in the Excelsior less than an hour later.

Police are investigating two deaths reported less than an hour apart Wednesday morning in different parts of San Francisco, as Mission Local reports.

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian near Brannan and Seventh streets in SoMa around 5:30 am Wednesday, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts. Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to the 900 block of Geneva Avenue near Mission Street after paramedics reported a person dead in the roadway. Authorities have not determined the cause of death and have released few details as the investigation remains ongoing.

According to a Walk SF news release, the two deaths mark the 10th and 11th pedestrian deaths in San Francisco this year. As SFist reported last week, a driver was arrested after allegedly fatally striking a pedestrian in the Mission, and three others were injured.

In April, local musician Dannielle Spillman was killed near Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

Four pedestrians were killed throughout the month of March, including deaths in Chinatown, the Financial District, North Beach, and the Outer Mission. In late February, a two-year-old was run over in Mission Bay.

Additionally, on Friday, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a worker driving a Recology truck in the Tenderloin.

Anyone with information about either case is urged to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”