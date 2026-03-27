A 76-year-old driver allegedly jumped the curb while parking and smashed into a building in SF’s Chinatown Friday, striking two people, one of whom may have been a construction worker. One person died at the hospital, and the other is in serious condition.

The incident occurred around 7:45 am Friday on the 600 block of Jackson Street, near Beckett Street, when a 76-year-old driver crashed into New Lun Ting Café while attempting to park, as KRON4 reports.

A Citizen report said police confirmed the crash was fatal at 8:26 am, but news outlets reported the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where they later died. The other person is reportedly in serious condition. According to KGO, witnesses believe a construction worker may have been one of the people struck by the vehicle.

Person Fatally Struck by Silver SUV That Jumped Curb @CitizenApp Grant Ave & Jackson St 7:45:37 AM PDT

KRON4 reports that the driver remained at the scene, and alcohol or drugs are not suspected.

This marks the seventh pedestrian death in San Francisco in three months.

Related: Man Killed By 38-Geary Bus Near SF's Union Square After Apparent Fall Into Street

Image: Citizen