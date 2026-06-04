- As of Wednesday evening, Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton continue to hold the top two spots in the governor's race, with Tom Steyer trailing Becerra by around 300,000 votes. About 56% of the statewide vote has now been counted. [Cal Matters]
- San Francisco police found a person dead on the street in the Excelsior neighborhood Wednesday. The body was found around 6:30 am on the 900 block of Geneva Avenue, near Paris Street, and the cause of death has not been determined. [CBS News]
- A Richmond couple with a small child say that their building just changed ownership and they've received a notice that their rent is going up 90%, from $3,700 to $7,000. [NBC Bay Area]
- A local surfer, 55-year-0ld Sandro Britz, who was seen in distress while surfing at Ocean Beach last week and later died, apparently died of a stroke, according to his wife. [KRON4]
- In case you hadn't heard, SpaceX is going public, possibly next week but sometime month, and it will likely make Elon Musk a trillionaire on paper. [CBS News]
- The National Capital Planning Commission has a meeting today to review Trump's plans for his triumphal arch, and they've received 1,700 mostly negative comments from the public about the project. [New York Times]
- That Guinness record-holding longest-burning lightbulb at a fire house in Livermore has just passed the 125-year mark. [NBC Bay Area]