- The Lucky grocery store on Fulton Street, which we learned would be closing back in March, now has a closing date of September 11. Lucky's parent company, Save Mart, says it is looking for a subtenant grocer to take over its lease, but neighbors worry the store will sit vacant, much like the Fillmore Safeway has. [Chronicle]
- A 20-year-old Mountain View man has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting and groping a woman outside a 7-Eleven store in East Palo Alto last year. [KRON4]
- BART had another equipment problem on the Yellow Line Tuesday morning, with service halted between Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations. [KPIX]
- The Gann Fire in Calaveras County has grown to 3,000 acres, it is 0% contained, and is now the fourth-largest fire being handled by Cal Fire in the state. [Chronicle]
- A 37-year-0ld man, Aaron Farinacci, has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the Spokane wildfire, after a witness reported seeing him kneeling near the ignition site. [New York Times]
- Billionaire scion David Ellison has written an op-ed in the Times discussing how his politics have been misunderstood ("I have regularly voted for candidates of both parties; I hold some views that would be called conservative and others that would be called liberal, just like most Americans..."), and how he feels like the backlash to his (Paramount's) acquisitiong of Warner Bros-Discovery is being driven by fears of him controlling both CBS News and CNN. [New York Times]
- The Chronicle's Peter Hartlaub has a history piece today about the demolition of the Embarcadero Freeway, and how it hurt one-term mayor Art Agnos because of the strong opposition from Chinatown, where leaders believed the loss of the unsightly freeway would decimate tourist traffic and business. [Chronicle]