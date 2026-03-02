A mother was badly injured and her two-year-old daughter was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday in Mission Bay/Mission Rock, and bystanders allege that the driver appeared to try to flee the scene.

A tragic pedestrian death occurred Friday night around 8:55 pm at the busy intersection of Fourth and Channel streets, and while an investigation into the crash is ongoing, witnesses and bystanders are describing a truly horrific scene.

One witness, a person who says they are a doctor who has since deleted their account, described on Reddit rushing to the aid of the toddler, a two-year-old girl, who was struck by the vehicle.

"I saw this happen from my apt. It was the most heart breaking and terrifying thing I’ve ever witnessed," the witness writes. "I ran over to the child to provide cpr but they were awake at that time so I turned around to avoid just being in the way."

The witness adds, "When I found out they died this morning I cried. I’m an MD and have seen some stuff but this was different. I think I’m going to buy a bouquet of flowers later and leave it on the corner."

Another witness describes seeing "a lady getting her legs crushed as she’s curled up in a ball," and that appears to be the mother who was injured. The bystander continues, saying, "At this point everyone is screaming at the driver to reverse. She decided to go forward a bit and stops. This is when I hear the CHILD screaming and I instantly screamed myself and the driver decides to go forward again immediately stopping on that child’s face/chest. Then decided to go forward all the way completely running over this child’s body."

As the horror set in for those on the scene, this person says that "bystanders smashed the drivers back window as she was supposably [sic] almost trying to take off."

A third witness, a neighbor who saw the scene from their apartment window, said, "I don't think I'll ever shake the screaming/wailing from the adult (I assumed mother but did not go down [to the street])." This witness adds, "I saw someone pick up the little girl and go to the sidewalk where I think people were helping her, and at that point was like screaming to my husband to tell 911 it was a child that was hit. That poor family."

This crash is reminiscent of one that occurred two blocks away, at Fourth and King streets, in August 2023, in which a car struck a family in a crosswalk, killing a four-year-old girl. In that crash, the 71-year-old driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter, but ended up avoiding jail time pleading guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Mayor Daniel Lurie issued a statement following Friday's crash, saying, "I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of a two-year-old child in last night’s crash in Mission Rock, and my thoughts are with the family during this unimaginable time. My heart is also with the child’s mother, who was injured in this incident. I want to thank our first responders who rushed to help. We must continue working to make our streets safer for every family in San Francisco."

